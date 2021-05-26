Cancel
Supermarkets addressing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among workers

loopnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernment is engaging with the business community to address various COVID-19 issues, including that of vaccine hesitancy among supermarket workers. Speaking today during a virtual media conference on COVID-19 and the business community, Energy Minister Stuart Young said that a recent survey within the supermarket industry initially showed just 25 per cent of supermarket workers were interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

tt.loopnews.com
