They had only expected around 50 guests for the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum’s Lisianthus Society Garden Tea last Wednesday (May 26). But it didn’t turn out that way. Maybe it was because it was a beautiful day; maybe it was just the idea of “unsheltering” and seeing friends; maybe it was the location of the tea at Lisa and Clay Cooley’s estate; maybe it was all of those things that resulted in nearly 90 showing up.