Church news May 27, 2021

By Editorials
Rock County Star Herald
 29 days ago

Sundays 8:30 a.m. Mass. Public mass will be celebrated at FULL capacity in the church. Masses: 9 a.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Friday at nursing homes – check bulletin. Sundays at 8:30 a.m. p.m. Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. mass will be live streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/stccluverne/videos/. Visit www.stscl.org for more information.

www.star-herald.com
ReligionMurray Ledger & Times

Church Bulletins

The following churches have announced their worship service information for Sunday. FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the worship service at 10:30 a.m. The service will also be available virtually via Facebook Live. Copies of sermons are available at fccmurray.com. FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor...
Lenoir, NCNews-Topic

Church calendar

To add something to this calendar or have something removed, contact the News-Topic at 828-610-8719 or news@newstopicnews.com. The North Lenoir Church of God, 1311 Wakefield Drive NW off Creekway Drive, will have a free car wash for single parents and the elderly on Saturday, June 12, 9 a.m.-noon. No donations.
Temple, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Church news and community fellowship

St. Luke Catholic Church of Temple will hold its vacation Bible school program from 9 a.m. until noon July 26-30 at the church. This year’s program is “Rocky Railway”. Parents can register their children online at slparish.com under the Faith Formation tab. There will be an early dropoff at 7:30...
Freedom, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Freedom United Methodist Church news

On Sunday, June 13, the order of services at the Freedom United Methodist Church was:. We are on Facebook, live at 11 a.m. Our Facebook page is Freedom United Methodist Church. There will be a VBS planning meeting with the Christian church – potluck lunch held at Methodist Church June...
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Play is the worship theme for the month of June for Unitarian Universalists. Author Diane Ackerman writes “In rare moments of deep play, we can lay aside our sense of self, shed time’s continuum, ignore pain, and sit quietly in the absolute present, watching the world’s ordinary miracles. No mind or heart hobbles. No analyzing or explaining. No questing for logic. No promises. No goals. No relationships. No worry. One is completely open to whatever drama may unfold.”
Locust, NCStanly News & Press

LOCUST/STANFIELD NEWS: Church will host community cookout

There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive at Locust Presbyterian Church 2:30-7 p.m. June 23. The church is at 607 Main St., Locust. The Locust and Stanfield areas are growing and each town has a lot of new community members that may not have heard about the West Stanly Lions Club Fly-A-Flag Program.
Needville, TXFort Bend Herald

St. Paul's Presbyterian Church

Ismael Rangel will be preaching about "I AM The Bread of Life" Worship Services are also available on-line at stpaulsneedville.com. Sunday School will be at 10am. Clothes Closet is open the 2nd Saturday from 9am- 12pm. Necessities Pantry is open the 1st & 3rd Saturday from 10am-12pm.
Brown County, TXbrownwoodnews.com

North Lake Community Church Presents $4,500 to May PTO

A north Brown County church, helping a north Brown County school, helping make sure students didn’t have to worry about having school supplies. On August 11, 2020, the pastor and several members of North Lake Community Church presented a check for $2,250 to the May PTO for school supplies. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, North Lake Community Church (NLCC) presented another check to the May PTO for $4,500 to aid in the school supply drive.
Religionclearwatertribune.com

First Christian Church News for the week of June 23, 2021

If you don’t think that you will need a doctor then you will not seek one. This paraphrase of what Jesus said illustrates his point that those who believe that they are well enough without God will not seek God. Those who are perfectly content with the rags that they wear will not seek out an opportunity to get new clothes. Those who are content with starvation will not seek food.
ReligionThe Evening News

TOM MAY: Traveling with Paul as he builds churches

Are you planning on taking a vacation this summer? Many of us are tired of the pandemic and tired of staying at home. Almost three-quarters of Americans postponed trips and celebrations last year. Most are excited to return to a more normal experience of leisure and travel. According to a...
Religionvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

The Old Testament Book of the Psalms is a collection of 150 Hebrew poems, or songs of praise, written mostly by David. The central message of the Psalms is (*) “Praise ye the Lord.” The Psalms tell of human experience, human feelings, and personal meditations about God. There are several...
ReligionKokomo Perspective

LaPorte Catholic churches to merge into one parish

Three Catholic parishes in LaPorte are merging into one parish. Sacred Heart, St. Peter and St. Joseph will unite as Holy Family Parish on July 1. More than 1,400 Catholic families in LaPorte and surrounding areas will belong to the newly combined parish. Each church will keep its name and...
ReligionReporterHerald.com

Letters: Church sacraments

When a sacrament is withheld out of love for a sinner. The caller of the RH Line comment accusing churches of hypocrisy and pedophilia due to preventing certain unrepentant people from partaking in the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper, holy communion, expresses an opinion that needs further information. Understanding why such a decision is necessary at times requires keeping in mind God, his revealed will in Scripture, his command that his people love everyone, and eternity.
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Faith Notes for June 26

All are welcome at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th. Worship Service begins at 9:30 a.m. with fellowship time following and Sunday School at 10:50. Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "He, Who Does All Things Well". Scripture text will be read from Mark 7:24-37. Office hours are 9 to 1. Phone number is (620) 662-3399.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

A Penny for Your Thoughts: News of Greater Falls Church

After the long pandemic shutdown, this weekend promises to help open hearts and minds to future possibilities and, at the same time, to reflect on past history and injustices in our nation. For some, it may be a juxtaposition of love and anxiety, for current fathers and forefathers, as Juneteenth and Father’s Day are celebrated hours apart, and just as the summer solstice marks the start of a new season.
Religionbridgeportdiocese.org

• DIOCESE OF BRIDGEPORT

When others ask why I converted to Catholicism, my mind goes at once to a cherished hobby of mine: weaving. Catholic communal life reminds me above all of priceless handwoven fabric, two thousand years’ worth of fantastically colorful silk still on the loom, the pattern alive with dancing saints and trees in flower. Yes, I know—I know about the damaged areas and the rips and the mistakes and the people screaming about whether they really were mistakes and the people screaming back at those people and the rest of us, eyes bloodshot, whispering novenas to St. Joseph, under whose calm gaze we all manage to stay in the studio. Still, Catholicism is to me such a fabric. If one gets up close and analyzes it with a magnifying glass, one sees all kinds of marvels, among them a crisscrossing ground of golden threads, upon which surface ever more extravagant and luxurious designs are worked for the praise and glory of the Name of God. Golden ground: the Sacrament of Confession.
Vermont StateWCAX

Ailing 1830s-era Vermont church may be demolished

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A nearly 200-year-old church in the village of Bellows Falls may soon be demolished. The former church, which most recently was used as a YMCA, has fallen into disrepair. The current owner had plans to turn the building into an arts center, but needed repairs...
Sacramento, CA1069morefm.com

Good News: A Hero Bartender, a Church Fire, and a Drive-Thru Singer

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. Some creep in Florida was harassing two women at a bar last week. So their bartender pretended to pass one of them a receipt. But it was really a note telling her to flip her ponytail to her other shoulder if she needed help. Now people online are calling him a hero after a photo of him holding the note went viral.
Worldfides.org

ASIA/PAKISTAN - The lay faithful, evangelizers in the suburbs

A Christian couple sentenced to death for blasphemy acquitted: a victory for justice, but who will pay for the suffering of the innocent?. Karachi (Agenzia Fides) - "There is an urgent need to reach our parish faithful, stay in contact with them, pray with them and make them feel that the Church cares for them and is close to them in every need or difficulty. In fact, the churches and chapels of my parish are full on Sundays but only ten percent of the total number of Catholics in the area participate. We must also look and think of all the others: this is why the lay missionaries will help us": with these words Fr. Arthur Charles, parish priest in the Church of St. Anthony in Karachi, reports to Fides that he has conferred the solemn missionary mandate on 19 lay faithful, including 5 women, involving them as pastoral workers in the local Church.