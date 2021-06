Most organizations did not have a contingency plan for a global pandemic. The digital transformation projects that had been planned to happen over time had to be accelerated to keep businesses and critical infrastructure up and running. The adversaries who already had a leg up had a larger attack surface to take advantage of as employees began to work remotely, from unsanctioned devices and from apps that resided in the cloud. And security teams found themselves thrust into this situation with complex security architectures that were cobbled together from multiple point products and that were not equipped to deal with this distributed way of working.