We got an early start Sunday morning, and planned on making it out to Elton. We caught our pogies quickly at the poles, and started out to Elton. It wasn't long before we knew Elton wasn't going to happen for us. The north wind, and a super unorganized ocean had us running pretty slow. It was also a super wet ride too. We stopped at MR, and bottom fished. The snaps and sharks ran us out of there. We decided to troll to RL, and it didn't take long for us to hook a small sail.