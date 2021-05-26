Northeast Delta Dental Auto Road race June 19-20
PINKHAM NOTCH — The 60th Northeast Delta Dental Mt. Washington Road Race will take place June 19 and 20, with the proceeds to benefit Coos County Family Health Services. Organizers are hoping that 2021 race proceeds and fund raising will allow for a larger than normal contribution to Coos County Family Health Services, the primary beneficiary of non-profit donations given by sponsors and the Mt. Washington Auto Road. The goal is to raise at least $25,000 in 2021.www.conwaydailysun.com