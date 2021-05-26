Charleston schools vaccinate 500 in event with MUSC
MOUNT PLEASANT — Two weeks after the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine became available to children as young as 12, Charleston County's middle schools are starting to get their shots. Charleston County School District nurses vaccinated over 500 people with the help of providers from the Medical University of South Carolina on May 25. The event, at Laing Middle School of Science and Technology on Bulrush Basket Lane, was the first of seven hosted by the district.www.postandcourier.com