Kyrie Irving Hopes To Avoid 'Subtle Racism' From Boston Celtics Fans

BIN: Black Information Network
 8 days ago
After earning a 22-point victory against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are headed to Boston for game three of their first-round series against the Celtics. Irving has had a tough history with the Celtics in recent years. Irving played for the Celtics for two seasons and led them to a playoff appearance, but many critics felt they underachieved After a messy split in 2019, his return to Boston has many expecting that fans will harass him. While Irving is aware of what may come, he's hoping that he can focus on playing playoff basketball and winning the series.

