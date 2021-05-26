Red Raider baseball wins 11-4 over Bears

Clutch offense and a lights-out bullpen helped Nebraska open up its biggest lead of the season in the Big Ten race as the Huskers took down Indiana 8-5 on Friday night. Under the lights of Kaufman Field and with a BTN national audience looking on, Big Red showed again why it’s a favorite to clinch a league title next weekend. A pair of freshmen provided the biggest hits — Brice Matthews smashed a three-run double in the second inning and Max Anderson added a two-run homer in the third. The B1G’s best defense stayed error free. And the relief corps locked down the final five frames by allowing just one run and three hits while striking out eight.