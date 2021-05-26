Red Raider baseball wins 11-4 over Bears
The No. 3 seed Red Raiders routed the No. 6 seed Baylor Bears 8-1 Wednesday, May 26, in Oklahoma City in each teams’ first game of the Big 12 Tournament. Sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery led the way for the Red Raiders, who tossed 5.0 scoreless innings while striking out 11 batters, allowing two hits, and zero walks. His 11 strikeouts were one off from his career-high of 12, which he achieved earlier this season, according to Tech Athletics.www.dailytoreador.com