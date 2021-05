Mary Hester Thibodeaux, thought to be Eunice’s oldest resident, died Saturday. She was 104. The funeral service is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mathilda Catholic Church. She was born on April 9, 1917, the daughter of Alfin Thibodeaux and the former Regina Guidry. She married Ashton Thibodeaux, now deceased, and they parented 13 children during their 52 years of marriage. Thibodeaux is the…