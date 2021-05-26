Denver Public Schools Introduces New Superintendent
Denver Public Schools (DPS) has announced their new superintendent after Susana Cordova announced her resignation earlier this school year, reports FOX31. “Dr. Alex Marrero leads with a vision of supporting students the way educators supported him growing up and into his career. As the child of a Cuban refugee and an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Alex prides himself on representing many of the Latinx students in the communities he has served as a school leader and in district leadership positions. He believes that every child can accomplish what he has, not only overcoming obstacles but being recognized as a leader in their chosen field.”kbco.iheart.com