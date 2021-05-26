newsbreak-logo
Denver, CO

Denver Public Schools Introduces New Superintendent

97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 3 days ago
Denver Public Schools (DPS) has announced their new superintendent after Susana Cordova announced her resignation earlier this school year, reports FOX31. “Dr. Alex Marrero leads with a vision of supporting students the way educators supported him growing up and into his career. As the child of a Cuban refugee and an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Alex prides himself on representing many of the Latinx students in the communities he has served as a school leader and in district leadership positions. He believes that every child can accomplish what he has, not only overcoming obstacles but being recognized as a leader in their chosen field.”

97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
97.3 KBCO

Denver Nonprofit Helps The Homeless Community Get Clean

Denver Nonprofit Helps The Homeless Community Get Clean