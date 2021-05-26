Read Our Editor’s Note on the June 2021 Health and Wellness Issue
This spring, I finally tried a virtual reality experience. (I’m definitely not an early adopter.) Part of a new lineup of activities at Welk Resorts San Diego, the underwater VR adventure is for recreation (Page 25). But what about health? VR has been used to assist in medical outcomes for a few years; a stress management program called CenteredVR was introduced this year at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach.www.orangecoast.com