Five young migrant girls, all under the age of seven, were found abandoned on land near the southern border belonging to a Texas farmer as he made his rounds on Sunday.He found the hungry, crying girls sitting in the dirt, one so young she could only crawl, and another just two years old. He fears they would have died had he not seen them.“I was making a round of the farm and about 8.30 in the morning, I was just driving along and all of a sudden I see them,” said Jimmy Hobbs. “Five little baby girls, all by...