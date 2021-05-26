Cancel
Boston, MA

BU’s Dr. Farouk El-Baz on NASA’s Moon Landing, Remote Sensing, & STEM

By Editorial Staff
pioneerinstitute.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on “The Learning Curve,” Gerard and Cara talk with Dr. Farouk El-Baz, retired research professor and director of the Center for Remote Sensing at Boston University. They discuss his remarkable, varied, and pioneering career in the sciences, surveying both the heavens and the Earth, and key teachers and scientists who have influenced him. Dr. El-Baz shares what it was like serving as supervisor of Lunar Science Planning for NASA’s Apollo program, and working on the world-changing project of putting a human on the Moon. He describes what the Apollo program needed to know beforehand to map the Moon in order to select the landing site, and the key scientific facts about the Moon that NASA needed to gather to ensure the mission’s ultimate success.

pioneerinstitute.org
