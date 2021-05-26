Cancel
Call for Nominations for the Position of Mayor

townofseverance.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice is hereby given that the Town of Severance will be holding a special election on the 7th day of September 2021 for the office of Mayor. At that time, the Mayor will be elected to the Town Board for the remainder of the previous Mayor’s term. Nomination petitions and...

www.townofseverance.org
