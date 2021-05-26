Call for Nominations for the Position of Mayor

The Thursday, June 10th meeting of the Stevensville Town Council got off to a rocky start when council president Dempsey Vick asked for a suspension of council rules. He told the council that he had released a statement earlier that day regarding a claim payment and subsequent return of the money for legal fees that were incurred for the Dewey v. Rodabaugh case. Vick also said that he had found out that Robert Underwood, the Town’s financial officer who is retiring, had been told by the mayor that very day that “his services were no longer needed.” Vick said he found out that the issue he was concerned with had actually happened in December, not in April, so he was very concerned. Vick made a motion to put Mayor Brandon Dewey on trial for misuse of public funds but the motion died for lack of a second. Vick said he had asked the town attorney to investigate the matter. Council member Patrick Shourd said he agreed that there needed to be an investigation, but he thought a “trial” was “jumping the gun.”