PYETTE: Knights, locals playing to win over NHL scouts in Erie showcase
The PBHH Invitational hockey showcase may be held in Erie, Pa., but it will have a decidedly London feel to it. Four members of the Knights defensive corps — Ben Roger, Bryce Montgomery, Gerard Keane, Logan Mailloux — are among 105 players who have signed on for the six-team, two-week event with games set to start Tuesday. Ex-London d-man Andrew Perrott, now with Owen Sound, created the showcase with three other OHLers in a bid to play in front of NHL scouts and deal with the fallout and frustration of the COVID-cancelled 2020-21 OHL season.www.strathroyagedispatch.com