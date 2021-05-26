newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

PYETTE: Knights, locals playing to win over NHL scouts in Erie showcase

By Ryan Pyette
strathroyagedispatch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PBHH Invitational hockey showcase may be held in Erie, Pa., but it will have a decidedly London feel to it. Four members of the Knights defensive corps — Ben Roger, Bryce Montgomery, Gerard Keane, Logan Mailloux — are among 105 players who have signed on for the six-team, two-week event with games set to start Tuesday. Ex-London d-man Andrew Perrott, now with Owen Sound, created the showcase with three other OHLers in a bid to play in front of NHL scouts and deal with the fallout and frustration of the COVID-cancelled 2020-21 OHL season.

www.strathroyagedispatch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playing To Win#Junior Hockey#North Bay#Social Games#Pyette#Pbhh Invitational#Covid#Ohl#St Marys#Nhl Scouts#Erie#Saginaw#Oshawa#Flohockey Pbhh Showcase#London#Mississauga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Vegas Golden Knights
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLwillmarradio.com

Wild Win Game One over Vegas in NHL Playoffs

(Las Vegas, NV) -- Joel Eriksson Ek scored the only goal of the game at 3:20 of overtime to give the Wild a 1-0 O-T win over the Golden Knights and take a 1-0 series lead over the Knights in their best of seven series. Cam Talbot recorded his fifth...
NHLgwinnettprepsports.com

NHL clears Blues, Knights players to play after testing errors

The NHL on Wednesday cleared multiple players on the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights to play in their teams' next games, saying the initial positive test reports for COVID-19 "were in error." The Blues and Knights had contacted the NHL earlier Wednesday about "discrepancies" in COVID-19 test results....
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Matthew Coronato Scouting Report: 2021 NHL Draft #14

Welcome back to Top Shelf Prospects, the daily column that brings you the next crop of professional hockey players. Each day I will bring you a new player profile or topical article in the lead-up to the 2021 NHL Draft. Be sure to bookmark the site, follow me on Twitter, and spread the word for the site that will bring you analytical and critical profiles and scouting reports! Last Word On Hockey Prospects is your new headquarters for everything “NHL Draft”! We have a complete listing of our draft articles here. Today we bring you our Matthew Coronato Scouting Report.
NHLvegasodds.com

NHL Picks: Wild vs Golden Knights

Golden Knights are 1-6 last 7 head to head meetings. The Minnesota Wild look for an unlikely 2-0 series lead when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Minnesota was able to survive game one with a 1-0 win in OT, their 6th win over Vegas in the last seven games. The Golden Knights are still lofty -169 favorites in game two though, is the Wild the play at +150?
Erie, PAthecorryjournal.com

Corry JVs win 12-2 over Erie

The Corry junior varsity baseball team won its third game in a row and fourth game in the last five outings beating the Erie Royals 12-2 on Monday. The Beavers continue to start games strong, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Corry scored in each inning thereafter, tallying 12 runs in five innings of work. Erie was only able to plate a run in the second and fifth innings. The game ended after five innings, as the 10-run mercy rule came into effect.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Wild extend series with 4-2 win over Knights

Cam Talbot made 38 saves as the Minnesota Wild avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday in Las Vegas. Vegas still leads the best-of-seven West Division first-round playoff series three games to two. Game 6 is scheduled for Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.
NHLErie Times-News

These former Erie Otters are on NHL teams that made the Stanley Cup playoffs

Connor McDavid was the only NHL player to surpass the 100-point mark during the 2020-21 season. Already guaranteed some new hardware for his personal trophy room, McDavid is one of several former Erie Otters in the hunt for the Stanley Cup. McDavid had 33 goals and a league-best 72 assists...
NHLchatnewstoday.ca

Calgary Flames conclude NHL regular season with 6-2 win over Vancouver Canucks

CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals as the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 in the NHL’s regular-season finale on Wednesday. Played four days after the playoffs started in the U.S., the game was the third in a row for the Canucks and Flames, who both were eliminated from playoff contention in the all-Canadian North Division earlier this month.
NHLnbcsportsedge.com

NHL Plays: Tuesday

NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy options among forwards, defensemen and goaltenders. Please note, these players were chosen early in the day, so make sure to check NBC Sports EDGE's player news for any lineup changes, injuries and potential changes in the crease for starting goaltenders.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Xavier Bourgault Scouting Report: 2021 NHL Draft #17

Welcome back to Top Shelf Prospects, the daily column that brings you the next crop of professional hockey players. Each day I will bring you a new player profile or topical article in the lead-up to the 2021 NHL Draft. Be sure to bookmark the site, follow me on Twitter, and spread the word for the site that will bring you analytical and critical profiles and scouting reports! Last Word On Hockey Prospects is your new headquarters for everything “NHL Draft”! We have a complete listing of our draft articles here. Today we bring you our Xavier Bourgault Scouting Report.
NHLsaginawspirit.com

Lennox and Bloom ranked heading into 2021 NHL Draft

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League is pleased to recognize 61 players included on NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings for the 2021 NHL Draft to be held on July 23-24. A total of 55 players on Central Scouting’s North American rankings in addition to six from the International list...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Sebastian Cossa Scouting Report: 2021 NHL Draft #19

Welcome back to Top Shelf Prospects, the daily column that brings you the next crop of professional hockey players. Each day I will bring you a new player profile or topical article in the lead-up to the 2021 NHL Draft. Be sure to bookmark the site, follow me on Twitter, and spread the word for the site that will bring you analytical and critical profiles and scouting reports! Last Word On Hockey Prospects is your new headquarters for everything “NHL Draft”! We have a complete listing of our draft articles here. Today we bring you our Sebastian Cossa Scouting Report.
NHLspokanechiefs.com

Sward and Swetlikoff crack Final NHL Scouting Rankings

The final 2021 NHL Central Scouting Service Draft Rankings were announced on Thursday, and a pair of Chiefs were among those listed with defenseman Graham Sward ranked at 117th and rookie winger Blake Swetlikoff checking in at 160th. The annual list provides insight and projects ahead to the NHL Entry...