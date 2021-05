The youth in our area will once again hit the gridiron to play youth football. General’s Youth Football and Cheer is excited to announce there will be a 2021 football season. They are inviting all youth in our area to join what they feel is the best football and cheer organization for 5-12 year old boys and girls. They ask everyone to be on the lookout for sign-ups soon and I am sure we will share any updates on this station. A board meeting was scheduled for Tuesday at 6pm but new Lee High Head Football Coach, Joey Carroll has requested a meeting with the organization and its coaches that may cause a move on this date. For more information, they ask everyone to join their Facebook page, Generals Youth Football and Cheer, or reach out to Alan Rutherford at 276-791-5883 or Melissa Rutherford at 276-791-0686.