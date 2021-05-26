Analysis: Adult-Use Marijuana Sales Have Yielded Nearly $8 Billion in Tax Revenue
State-authorized sales of marijuana products have yielded $7.9 billion in new tax revenue, according to an analysis by the Marijuana Policy Project. “Legalizing marijuana for adults has been a wise investment,” authors conclude. “Since 2014, when sales began in Colorado and Washington, legalization policies have provided states a new revenue stream to bolster budgets and fund important services and programs. As of May 2021, states reported a combined total of $7.9 billion in tax revenue from legal, adult-use marijuana sales. In addition to revenue generated for statewide budgets, cities and towns have also generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new revenue from local adult-use cannabis taxes.”norml.org