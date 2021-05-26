Analysis: Adult-Use Marijuana Sales Have Yielded Nearly $8 Billion in Tax Revenue

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.4 billion in May, the highest-ever monthly total and 30.1 percent more than in May 2020. As with April’s results, year-over-year increases for most tax revenues this month and in the coming months will be among the highest in the history of the data series. This is due to base effects; year-ago revenue collections to which this year’s collections are compared were severely suppressed by the pandemic. Compared to May 2019, sales tax collections were up 12.9 percent.