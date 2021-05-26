Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Analysis: Adult-Use Marijuana Sales Have Yielded Nearly $8 Billion in Tax Revenue

By Paul Armentano, NORML Deputy Director
norml.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState-authorized sales of marijuana products have yielded $7.9 billion in new tax revenue, according to an analysis by the Marijuana Policy Project. “Legalizing marijuana for adults has been a wise investment,” authors conclude. “Since 2014, when sales began in Colorado and Washington, legalization policies have provided states a new revenue stream to bolster budgets and fund important services and programs. As of May 2021, states reported a combined total of $7.9 billion in tax revenue from legal, adult-use marijuana sales. In addition to revenue generated for statewide budgets, cities and towns have also generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new revenue from local adult-use cannabis taxes.”

norml.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Sales#Total Revenue#Total Sales#Marijuana Policy#Adult Use Marijuana Sales#Estimate Tax Revenues#Marijuana Products#Legalizing Marijuana#Revenue Stream#State Authorized Sales#Cannabis#Legalization Policies#Investment#Budgets#Public Health Initiatives#Adult Use Marijuana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sales Tax
News Break
Retail
News Break
Industry
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Marijuana Stocks That Have a Killer Advantage

The marijuana industry is on a roll. Even amid a global pandemic, sales have kept rising thanks to marijuana's categorization as an "essential item" in Canada and the U.S. during the lockdown. Moreover, with U.S. state legalization ramping up, it seems the industry is gearing up for even more success.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

Price jump for used cars results in boost in Iowa sales tax collected

(The Center Square) – The microchip shortage responsible for bottlenecking the production of new cars has been a boon for the used car market. However, the lack of available new vehicles also has created a greater demand and thus a scarcity of quality used vehicles. This has driven up the...
Politicshccommunityjournal.com

Sales tax revenue soars in May

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.4 billion in May, the highest-ever monthly total and 30.1 percent more than in May 2020. As with April’s results, year-over-year increases for most tax revenues this month and in the coming months will be among the highest in the history of the data series. This is due to base effects; year-ago revenue collections to which this year’s collections are compared were severely suppressed by the pandemic. Compared to May 2019, sales tax collections were up 12.9 percent.
Politicsthevidorian.com

State sales tax revenue totaled $3.4 billion in May

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.4 billion in May, the highest-ever monthly total and 30.1 percent more than in May 2020. As with April’s results, year-over-year increases for most tax revenues this month and in the coming months will be among the highest in the history of the data series. This is due to base effects: year-ago revenue collections to…
Wisconsin Statewgtd.org

Wisconsin Budget Balance Grows By Billions As Tax Revenue Surges

(WPR)---The state of Wisconsin's financial situation grew even rosier Tuesday as the Legislature's nonpartisan budget office projected state tax revenues would grow by $4.4 billion more than previously expected. The projections, if they hold, would leave Wisconsin's general fund with a balance of $2.6 billion at the end of the...
Gamblingpennsylvanianewstoday.com

PA Casino generated over $ 1 billion in tax revenue in 2020

Is COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupted the US commercial casino gaming industry with 2020. However, Pennsylvania Casino Less affected than other states, According to the American Gaming Association report. Nationwide Revenue decreased by 31.3% From 2019 $ 30 billionPennsylvania casinos were closed in 2020, about one-third of the year. Revenue down 21%..
Florida Statetallahasseereports.com

Florida Sees Bump in Sales Tax Revenue in April

TALLAHASSEE — As federal stimulus checks gave Floridians more money to spend, the state’s April revenue collections topped an economists’ forecast by nearly 24 percent. The Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research on Friday reported April general-revenue collections came in $797.2 million above a projection for the month. That gave Florida its ninth consecutive month exceeding revenue expectations as the state recovers from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

State Tax Revenue Over Past 11 Months Grew By About A Billion

Statewide Iowa — After the pandemic hit the Iowa economy a year ago, state tax receipts now are soaring. The state’s fiscal year ends June 30th. Net tax revenue for the state of Iowa in the past 11 months is more than seven-point-three billion dollars. It’s about a billion dollars more than same 11 month period in the previous fiscal year. Consumer spending is up. Sales and use tax payments to the State of Iowa jumped 10 percent from July through the end of last month.
Texas Stateeasttexasradio.com

Texas Tax Revenue Up

State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $3.4 Billion in May. (AUSTIN) Today, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.4 billion in May, the highest-ever monthly total and 30.1 percent more than in May 2020. As with April’s results, year-over-year increases for most tax revenues this month and...