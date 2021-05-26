Ensure a return on our investment

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has recently advanced its position on climate action. As reported by the Washington Examiner, the U.S. Chamber now “supports a market-based approach to accelerate greenhouse gas emissions reductions across the U.S. economy.” Endorsing market based climate policy indicates support for carbon pricing, which is the type of policy local members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby want Representative Simpson to support. “The U.S. Chamber represents many major American corporations. We are glad to see them recognize this is a solution that works for people, the planet, and businesses,” said Kyle Kammien, Senior Business Relations Representative for Citizens’ Climate Lobby. “Their stance will help build more support in Congress for a durable, bipartisan climate solution.” The United States Chamber’s updated climate stance made an impression on Kirk Peterson, who is a recently retired Senior Director of multiple business units at On Semi. “The business community is important to Pocatello’s economy, but climate change brings extreme weather and unpredictability, which are a threat to normal business operations. That’s why it’s so exciting to see the U.S. Chamber speaking up and supporting climate action,” kirk Peterson said. “The right climate solutions can unleash the power of the American market on solving this problem. I hope the Pocatello Chamber agrees with its national counterpart and will urge our Congressional delegation of Simpson, Crapo, Fulcher, and Risch to support a carbon price.” Solutions like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR763) are marketbased approaches with bipartisan support. Members of the new administration, such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have expressed support for this policy approach as well.