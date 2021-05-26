Cancel
Employees Making Up To $150K to Receive Special Payment

By Susan J. Boutwell
Dartmouth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recognition of the unique circumstances of the past year and the financial challenges felt by many members of the Dartmouth community, employees earning up to $150,000 will be given a special payment of $1,000, before taxes. The payment will be made prior to June 30, the end of the current fiscal year.

news.dartmouth.edu
