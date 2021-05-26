Cancel
Sheboygan Falls, WI

N4585 Brusse Rd, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085, USA

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectacular country home only minutes from Sheboygan Falls amenities! This incredible 3,482 sq ft ranch home sits comfortably on 5 acres and has professional landscape, 3 car attached garage and separate 4 car heated garage. When you enter the front door, you’ll immediately appreciate the vaulted ceilings, shiplap fireplace and views to the backyard. With two bedrooms and full bath on one side of the home and a large master suite with tray ceilings, jetted tub and huge walk-in closet on the other, you’ll love the flow of this home. Centrally located is the bright kitchen that leads to both a formal dining room and a beautiful composite deck and paver patio. The lower level is never ending with tons of functional living space, storage, and a 3rd full bath! Truly a Sheboygan Falls gem!

