Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

730 Western Avenue Sheboygan Falls WI

pleasantviewrealty.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIS WELL CARED FOR SHEBOYGAN FALLS HOME AWAITS YOU! The welcoming foyer allows access to both the living and kitchen areas. A sun filled living room featuring a stone fireplace and bow window opens to the dining room. The kitchen, with patio doors to a sizable deck, offers ample space for cooks and gathering alike. A spacious main bedroom with two double closets features a private bath with dual entry. In addition, you’ll find two more bedrooms with double closets and a full bath on the main level of this home. The lower level features a boundless family room, laundry room, workshop, and vast storage. Don’t let the chance of enjoying your summer nights in this backyard pass you by!

www.pleasantviewrealty.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Avenue#Family Room#Personal Property#Summer Nights#Laundry Room#Dining Room#Living Space#Storage Space#Stove#Washer#Sheboygan#Home#Patio Doors#Kitchen#Bedroom#Sun#Double Closets#Ample Space#Dual Entry#Workshop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

23426 Adagio Terrace

Amazing end unit townhome with elevator, two rooftop terraces, outdoor rooftop fireplace and fenced back yard!! 5 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths. First floor features a two story foyer, recreation room, bedroom and full bath. Second floor boasts an open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen, family room , dining room and half bath. The laundry is located on the third floor with three bedrooms and two full baths. In addition, the expansive master bedroom located on the third floor has two walk in closets and a luxurious master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. The fourth floor is amazing and versatile. It has a full bath and can be used as a second master suite or a great hang out space. Two roof top terraces and an outdoor fireplace complete the fourth floor! Each level opens directly to the elevator! Please do not use the elevator without the listing agent present.
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Home of the Week: Framingham 3-Bedroom Townhouse at $879,000 in Danforth Green

FRAMINGHAM – Built in 2016, this townhouse is located at Montage at Danforth Green in Framingham. The property has been on the market for less than a week. “Introducing the Renoir, a masterfully designed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath detached Townhome,” wrote the listing agent. “This young, one owner home has three floors of sophisticated living space in pristine condition.”
Home & Gardencorporatehousingbyowner.com

Western Hills Furnished Home in Midland

Located off Loop 250 and Anetta in a quiet family neighborhood. Quick access to the-loop 250, I-20, and HWY 191. The house is fully furnished with appliances (including microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer, oven, coffee pot, gas grill). Flat-screen Roku TVs in the living room and master bedroom, and 2 car garage w opener are available. All bills are paid (high-speed internet, gas, water, electric, yard & pest maintenance).
Franklin, NHPosted by
Franklin Times

Homes for sale in Franklin: New listings

(FRANKLIN, NH) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Franklin area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Real Estateruralintelligence.com

Artfully, Fully Furnished

Sited on 3.6 acres in Alford, this cottage is surrounded by woodland gardens. The home has been appointed with curated art from local craftspeople and is being sold fully furnished. It has an open floor plan, three bedrooms and two bathrooms, double fireplaces, a custom kitchen, and laundry room. The property includes a pond and garden. Listed at $675,000 by ACRES.
Real Estatetheoldhouselife.com

Mountain house on one acre in North Carolina. Circa 1900. $295,000

Beautiful landscaping with this property! This home was built in 1900. It is located on .95 acres in Zionville, North Carolina. The home features original hardwood floors, vaulted tongue and groove ceiling, and exposed beams. The property has mature landscaping and a fire pit area. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,028 square feet. $295,000.
Big Bear Lake, CAtylerwoodgroup.com

511 Lakewood Lane, BIG BEAR LAKE, CA 92315 (MLS # 21717618)

Spectacular 2-story log cabin in Big Bear Lake! $164,000 income in 2020. 3 Bedrooms. 2-1/2 Bathrooms. Extra high Ceilings with Huge Great Room. Wood Floor in Great Room and Master Bedroom. Large 2nd Story Game Room with Pool Table, T.V. and Children's Play Area. Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator. Walk-in Pantry. New Oven, Tankless Water Heater, Washer and Dryer. Master Bedroom with Spacious Seating Area has T.V., Patio Access, Fireplace, Jetted Bathtub, separate Shower and Walk-in Closet. 2nd floor Bathroom has a Jetted Tub and Shower. Both Bedrooms on the 2nd Floor have Walk-in Closets and Private Balconies. Laundry Room. 2nd Set Washer & Dryer in Garage. Large Front Porch. Gas Barbeque. 2-car Garage. Alarm and Video Intercom System. All Furniture, T.V.s & Lights included. This is the most rented 3 Bedroom Cabin in Big Bear on Airbnb. SUPERHOST rated. Completely turnkey. An investor's dream. Go to Teddybearscabin.com to see the website and video that we created for this extraordinary home.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

These condos are for sale in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Alameda or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Real Estatecountryliving.com

Deceptively spacious 17th century home for sale in Gloucestershire

A deceptively spacious 17th century home has just come on the market in Redmarley, Gloucestershire — and it certainly does cram a lot in. Playleys Place, which has been sympathetically extended, is significantly bigger than first impressions gives off. Despite looking like a quaint cottage from the outside, it stretches right back thanks to previous refurbishments.
Halethorpe, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Belarre Avenue

$29,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDBC529544. Halethorpe Md Land Dea of three lotsl!! This Deal consists on 3 Lots Adjacent to one another. Public sewer is off the main road(Hannah Ave) which is around 50ft. Paper road access to all. Zoning status: DR 2. Lots available: Rosyman Tax ID 04131323750500, Belarre - Tax ID 04131308000668, Irving Tax ID 04131319390652. All due diligence is the responsibility of the buyer. This is an Assignment of Contract transaction. Cash Only, EMD required to take off Market. Buyer pays all closing and all transfer fees. Viewing by appointment only.
Interior Designcircaoldhouses.com

Costwold Style by Architect Lewis Bowman

Steeped in history with immaculately preserved original features throughout, this historic Cotswold style residence was built by Bronxville’s renowned architect Lewis Bowman in 1924. Originally designed as his office and studio, the property is adorned by extensive stonework, original ironwork and a walled courtyard garden designed by Timothy Tilghman of Untermyer Gardens. The home has been tastefully updated with luxurious bathrooms and a country kitchen while preserving the richness and authenticity of the original. The spectacular living room, with its soaring vaulted ceiling, is one of several rooms with exposed beams, beautiful millwork, and magnificent leaded windows. The sunlit den, adjacent to an elegant dining room with fireplace, enjoys peaceful garden views, as does the family room with walls of built-ins for books, computer stations, and media. Live in modern luxury surrounded by history: a very special and significant Bronxville Village home.
Shoppingpoosh.com

Your 2021 MEMORIAL DAY SALES Guide

We all love a good sale. It’s the perfect excuse to finally click the purchase button and go through with your lingering online shopping cart. Whether you’re eyeing a new skincare product or a big-ticket home decor piece, take advantage of the amazing discounts on offer today. To make your Memorial Day sale shopping seamless and less time-consuming, we’ve rounded up the top sites to browse along with our picks from each place. Enjoy the markdowns before it’s too late.
LifestyleOrlando Sentinel

Best outdoor dining sets of 2021

Dining al fresco is a highlight of favorable weather conditions. Whether you’re grilling on the patio or just want to enjoy a sandwich on the deck, eating outside is an enjoyable experience. If you plan to do it often, invest in an outdoor dining set. To help you find the...
Interior Designkatheats.com

Outdoor Patio Decor For Summer

Who else is getting their outdoor spaces ready to start socializing again this summer!? Whether it’s for happy hour on the porch, a picnic with your people, or just a casual night by the fire pit, new outdoor patio decor for summer will add some fun to the season!. ^^...
ShoppingPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Memorial Day patio furniture sales in 2021

Memorial Day sales are here, and there's a huge range of discounts on patio furniture to help you get into the summer vibe. The unofficial start of summer means more outdoor activities like barbecues and get togethers. These Memorial Day patio furniture sales will help you revamp your patio furniture without overspending, but you'll have to hurry, as many of these deals will expire at midnight.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Beau Cloud Mansion / The Cascade by Bean Buro

Beau Cloud Mansion / The Cascade is a modern apartment located in Honk Kong, China, designed in 2018 by Bean Buro. “We interpreted the cascading topography of Mid-Levels Hong Kong as various horizontal elements, as a way to stratify the different functions of the apartment.” – Kenny Kinugasa-Tsui, co-founder of Bean Buro.
Home & Gardenmelvillereview.com

Four Home Improvement Ideas

She bought a a hundred and fifty-square foot customizable shed from Tuff Shed. Working with Heather Trilling, a landscape designer, she added a white facade to match the principle house, a deck with stone walls, pergolas over each entry and a cupola. During the past 10 months of COVID19 lockdowns,...