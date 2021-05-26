730 Western Avenue Sheboygan Falls WI

Amazing end unit townhome with elevator, two rooftop terraces, outdoor rooftop fireplace and fenced back yard!! 5 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths. First floor features a two story foyer, recreation room, bedroom and full bath. Second floor boasts an open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen, family room , dining room and half bath. The laundry is located on the third floor with three bedrooms and two full baths. In addition, the expansive master bedroom located on the third floor has two walk in closets and a luxurious master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. The fourth floor is amazing and versatile. It has a full bath and can be used as a second master suite or a great hang out space. Two roof top terraces and an outdoor fireplace complete the fourth floor! Each level opens directly to the elevator! Please do not use the elevator without the listing agent present.