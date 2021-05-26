730 Western Avenue Sheboygan Falls WI
THIS WELL CARED FOR SHEBOYGAN FALLS HOME AWAITS YOU! The welcoming foyer allows access to both the living and kitchen areas. A sun filled living room featuring a stone fireplace and bow window opens to the dining room. The kitchen, with patio doors to a sizable deck, offers ample space for cooks and gathering alike. A spacious main bedroom with two double closets features a private bath with dual entry. In addition, you'll find two more bedrooms with double closets and a full bath on the main level of this home. The lower level features a boundless family room, laundry room, workshop, and vast storage. Don't let the chance of enjoying your summer nights in this backyard pass you by!