Mayor Janey: Stop Secret Surveillance in Boston!

A request for proposals (RFP) published on the City of Boston’s website in April, first reported by DigBoston, raises extremely alarming concerns about the expansion of a surveillance camera network throughout Eastern Massachusetts. The RFP comes as the City Council in Boston is in the final stages of working to pass a surveillance oversight ordinance that would place decisions about matters like this before the public, in the hands of the City Council. Please take action now to tell Acting Mayor Janey to withdraw the RFP and wait until the City Council passes the surveillance oversight ordinance before embarking on costly, potentially dangerous expansions of government surveillance like this one.