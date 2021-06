48 fifth graders from Montview Elementary School in Aurora received new bikes and helmets on Wednesday, just in time for summer!. UnitedHealthcare donated the bikes as part of its mission to help people live healthier lives. “At this time of year, that means ensuring all children can get outside, enjoy the summer weather, and have fun as they exercise.” says Marc Neely, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of Colorado/Wyoming. UnitedHealthcare wants kids to recognize that they can enjoy the great weather and safely engage with you friends even as the pandemic continues, and its vital to tackle the growing epidemic of childhood obesity which can lead to chronic illness as adults.