At Vigil on the Green, Honoring the Memory of Four Students

By Susan J. Boutwell
Dartmouth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nearly full moon rose over the Green as more than 1,000 members of the Dartmouth community gathered Tuesday evening to remember the four undergraduates who have died this academic year. Friends of Beau DuBray '24, Lamees Kareem '22, Elizabeth Reimer '24, and Connor Tiffany '24 spoke at the somber...

news.dartmouth.edu
