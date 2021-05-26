Southwest Harbor voters can weigh in on Article 43 after all

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—When residents convene for this year’s annual Town Meeting on Saturday, June 5, they will have the opportunity to vote on Article 43 after all. Article 43, listed on the warrant approved by selectmen during their March 23 meeting, asks voters to decide whether or not to apply for a grant with the Land Water and Conservation Fund for two proposed projects in town. Inside the recently printed town report is a draft warrant that is different from the one approved at the March meeting. A copy of the signed warrant from the March meeting will be available for attendants of the annual Town Meeting.