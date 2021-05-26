newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southwest Harbor, ME

Southwest Harbor voters can weigh in on Article 43 after all

By Sarah Hinckley
mdislander.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHWEST HARBOR—When residents convene for this year’s annual Town Meeting on Saturday, June 5, they will have the opportunity to vote on Article 43 after all. Article 43, listed on the warrant approved by selectmen during their March 23 meeting, asks voters to decide whether or not to apply for a grant with the Land Water and Conservation Fund for two proposed projects in town. Inside the recently printed town report is a draft warrant that is different from the one approved at the March meeting. A copy of the signed warrant from the March meeting will be available for attendants of the annual Town Meeting.

www.mdislander.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southwest Harbor, ME
City
Manset, ME
Local
Maine Government
Maine State
Maine Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Members#Election#The Board Of Selectmen#Town Meeting#Former Board Of Selectmen#Harbor Committee Members#Voters#Selectmen Members#Public Comments#Main Street#Page 1#Resident Paul Slack#Attendants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Three Maine conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield over Kennebec dams

Three conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield Renewable Partners for what the groups say are repeated violations of the federal Endangered Species Act, the latest salvo over Brookfield's dams on the Kennebec River. Four dams owned by Brookfield (NYSE: BEP) between Waterville and Skowhegan threaten the survival of Atlantic salmon,...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Low-flying airplane to map rural Maine

STATEWIDE — A low-flying airplane over northern Maine will be mapping the region’s geology later this month. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments on...
Maine Stateq1065.fm

Bangor, Maine News Update: May 17, 2021

The Maine CDC reports 292 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Governor Mills announced on Friday that the indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated people will be dropped on May 24th, while it’s suggested that people who have not received the vaccine still wear face coverings. The Maine Department of Education will make its own ruling about face coverings in schools.
Gouldsboro, MEEllsworth American

Gouldsboro voters’ OK sought to explore alternative policing

GOULDSBORO — Voters once again will decide whether their town should continue to have its own police department or contract for law enforcement services from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at the annual Town Meeting June 9. The persistent issue resurfaces in the wake of Police Chief John Shively’s May...
Hancock County, MEEllsworth American

County treasurer responds to criticism

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Treasurer Michael Boucher issued a statement last week in response to the county’s search for a finance director since Boucher does not have the experience needed for the position, according to officials. The Hancock County Commissioners, at their April 7 meeting, reached a consensus that County...
Ellsworth, MEEllsworth American

Open the doors

As a 50-year active Democrat in Hancock County and chairwoman of the Ellsworth Democratic Committee, I am writing in enthusiastic support of LD 231, the semi-open primaries bill co-sponsored by state Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth). LD 231 would allow semi-open primaries, meaning unenrolled voters would be permitted to cast one...
Gouldsboro, MEEllsworth American

Gouldsboro seeks new police chief

GOULDSBORO — The police chief’s position is to be advertised this week and the search launched for the successor of John Shively, who abruptly resigned May 4. In his resignation letter, Shively blamed a series of unfounded complaints against him including a recent one that resulted in him taking and passing a polygraph test. He also took issue with those same allegations since reported to the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office.
Hancock County, MEEllsworth American

Hancock County Court

The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:. Nicholas I. Wood, 24, Stonington. Disorderly conduct at Castine, Aug. 20, 2018. $300. Violating condition of release at Castine, Aug. 20, 2018. $300. Driving to endanger at Castine, Aug. 20, 2018. $575. License suspended 30 days.
Hancock County, MEEllsworth American

Not worth the cost

As I learn more about the proposed salmon farm operation planned for Frenchman Bay and Prospect Harbor, I have many concerns. 1) The scale of operation is out of character for the area, potentially interfering with other harbor uses including smaller aquaculture operations, fishing and lobstering and recreation. 2) The...
Hancock County, MEmdislander.com

Last leg of Route 198 rebuilding underway

MOUNT DESERT — Paving is to begin this Friday, May 7, on 810 feet of Route 198 to the south of the Eagle Lake Road intersection. Paving is scheduled to be completed May 14, with the entire road reconstruction project, which began April 19, to be wrapped up by May 20. Drivers will encounter alternating one-way traffic through the work area.
Bar Harbor, MEmdislander.com

MDI Hospital breaks ground on new MRI project

BAR HARBOR—On May 3, Mount Desert Island Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony next to the Breast Health Center to announce plans for a first-ever fixed placed MRI unit. Leading the celebration was hospital President and CEO Christina “Chrissi” Maguire who said the new MRI machine will offer better imaging services.