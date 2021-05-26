NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Co-Administrators, Courtney Jo Elders Shook and Melissa Hope Elders of the Estate of Joe Denver Elders deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 450 W. Piney Mtn Rd, Whittier, NC 28789 or 205 Warbler Ln, Whittier, NC 28789 or before the 20th day of August, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the under signed. This the 20th day of May, 2021. Courtney Jo Elders Shook and Melissa Hope Elders, Co-Administrators of the Estate of Joe Denver Elders 11-14*