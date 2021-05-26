Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whittier, NC

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Sylva Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Co-Administrators, Courtney Jo Elders Shook and Melissa Hope Elders of the Estate of Joe Denver Elders deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 450 W. Piney Mtn Rd, Whittier, NC 28789 or 205 Warbler Ln, Whittier, NC 28789 or before the 20th day of August, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the under signed. This the 20th day of May, 2021. Courtney Jo Elders Shook and Melissa Hope Elders, Co-Administrators of the Estate of Joe Denver Elders 11-14*

www.thesylvaherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Jackson County, NC
Government
County
Jackson County, NC
City
Whittier, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Administrators#The Estate Of#Administration#Notify#Immediate Settlement#August#Ln#Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Raleigh, NCNew Haven Register

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...
Public HealthHuron Daily Tribune

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper...
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Educationaveryjournal.com

Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Swain County, NCmy40.tv

What's the hold up on US-74 roadwork in Swain County?

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A viewer reached out for an update on road work in Swain County, which is resulting in reduced lanes. "Regarding US-74 near the Hyatt Creek exit and Bryson City. Started working last year, now for several months 6 large pieces of equipment are sitting at site and no one has been there. What's the hold up? Four lanes have been down to two all this time," wrote a viewer named Betty.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Swain County, NCtheonefeather.com

Alan Sumeriski selected as Smokies Deputy Superintendent

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash announced on Monday, May 17 that Alan Sumeriski has been selected as the deputy superintendent. Sumeriski has served as the Facility Management Division chief since 2007, along with multiple detail assignments as the acting deputy superintendent in the Smokies and other leadership roles at the Washington and regional offices for the National Park Service (NPS). He steps into this permanent role with a tremendous amount of knowledge regarding ongoing issues and park operations, along with park partner and community relationships.
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
LifestylePosted by
WRAL News

Beach time with NC lawmakers? It's yours for $30,000

The state's top lawmakers will gather on the Outer Banks this November for a two-day retreat where groups that annually have business before the legislature can mingle with policy makers for a $30,000 donation. "Save The Date" invitations went out Monday, emailed to lobbyists working at the General Assembly. The...
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Chief Justice Paul Newby visits Sylva

N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby visited both Jackson County courthouses Tuesday afternoon, part of a two-year journey to visit all 100 county courthouses in the state. The tour began in Murphy on May 10 and will end in Manteo. Newby and his wife, Macon, stopped by the historic Courthouse first....