This past year has been challenging for kids. From online learning to physical distancing and everything in between, most girls and boys have had a difficult time keeping up with their schoolwork, maintaining social relationships and accumulating the recommended minimum of at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) daily. Indeed, the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted the lives of youth in an unprecedented manner and well-founded concerns about their physical and mental well-being are increasing.