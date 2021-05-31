Quick Thinking Firefighters Rescue Cat Out of Tree in Annapolis

A team of first responders with the Annapolis Fire Department are credited with helping to rescue a beloved cat out of a tree.

The department tweeted the following:

"At approximately 5:00 pm this evening, The Annapolis Fire Department received a call for service in the 1300 block of Lloyd Ct for a cat stuck in a tree. Thanks to the assistance from the wonderful homeowners and neighbors, and the hard work of the crew from Truck 36 4th Platoon, Mango was safely rescued. Thank you to all involved in the rescue as well as the assistance received from the community. Glad to say that Mango is home safe and catching up on some much needed rest. "