Marquette Food Co-Op Buys Marquette Baking Company

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marquette Food Co-op has purchased Marquette Baking Company, continuing a legacy of providing high-quality, unique European-style bread and baked goods to the community. The Co-op intends to replicate the bakery’s original recipes, maintaining the excellence and integrity of the product customers have come to know and love. Breads will be made daily by hand, with some recipes utilizing a long fermentation process that results in a complex flavor profile and texture. The bakery also will continue using organic ingredients, as well as wild yeasts and local flour, when possible.

