newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goshen County, WY

Special Weather Statement in Goshen County, Wyoming

claimspages.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. — SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN SIOUX AND EAST CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT... At 415 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southwest of Agate Bed National Monument, or 18 miles northeast of Torrington, moving east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Agate Bed National Monument. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska...and southeastern Wyoming.

www.claimspages.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Goshen County, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Torrington, WY
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#Southeastern Wyoming#Southern Sioux#Mdt#Storm#Doppler Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSCNN

Biden has released his $6 trillion budget. Here's what's in it.

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a $6 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022, laying out details of a proposed dramatic increase in federal spending that serves as the underpinning of an economic agenda that seeks to transform the American economy as the country emerges from dual public health and economic crises.
Foreign Policytalesbuzz.com

China believes it will ‘own America’ within next 15 years

President Biden dropped an ominous note into his remarks to American service members at a Virginia military base Friday, telling them that his Chinese counterpart believes Beijing will “own America” inside the next 15 years. “We’re in a battle between democracies and autocracies,” Biden told troops at Joint Base Langley...