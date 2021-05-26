Special Weather Statement in Goshen County, Wyoming

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. — SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN SIOUX AND EAST CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT... At 415 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southwest of Agate Bed National Monument, or 18 miles northeast of Torrington, moving east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Agate Bed National Monument. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska...and southeastern Wyoming.