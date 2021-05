Gardeners harvest beets at the Escanaba Community Garden in this file photo. The garden was not open in 2020 due to the pandemic, but is returning this year. The Escanaba Community Garden is currently accepting memberships for 2021. Due to continued COVID restrictions, all memberships and payment will be taken online. You will be required to read and agree to the Escanaba Community Garden rules/expectations and MSU COVID guidelines in order to garden. Both are provided online. Once you register, you are also required to attend an online garden orientation meeting which you will be notified of via email. If you are interested in having a garden plot but do not have internet capability or have any other questions, contact Rebecca Krans, MSU Extension, at 906-282-5065 or kransr@msu.edu for possible alternatives for registration.