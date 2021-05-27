Liz Cheney Says Her Reelection Bid Will Be Important Marker for ‘Future of Our Republic’ and the GOP

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has refused to allow her party the luxury of uncontested lying. A party that still wallows in the “big lie” of a stolen election, offers outlandish and Putin-like conspiracy theories (e.g., blaming the police and not the mob for the results of the Jan. 6 insurrection) and conducts a campaign of slander against the nation’s most esteemed immunologist should not be able to rely on the right-wing echo chamber to blot out inconvenient facts.