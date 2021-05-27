Cancel
Presidential Election

Liz Cheney Says Her Reelection Bid Will Be Important Marker for ‘Future of Our Republic’ and the GOP

By Marisa Sarnoff
mediaite.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Courtesy Wall Street Journal) Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the recently-ousted House Republican leader who has taken some sharp criticism – and also some support and praise – for her vocal opposition to former President Donald Trump and his false statements about the 2020 election, told the Wall Street Journal Wednesday that her 2022 re-election bid will be an “important moment” for the Republican party, and the country as a whole.

Presidential ElectionKGO

Pro-Trump Republicans determined to oust GOP incumbents

For the GOP incumbents who broke with their party earlier this year by casting votes to impeach or convict Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, the former president looms large over their 2022 reelection campaigns, inspiring a slew of primary challengers determined to oust the Republicans who turned on the president.
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Cheney hasn't changed

When Rep. Liz Cheney is not in Washington, D.C., she lives a life not all that different from her Wyoming constituents. A mother of five, she recently dropped her youngest son off at a summer camp, and one of her daughters is a rodeo barrel racer. Time away from work means skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy pans deal: Biden gave GOP 'whiplash'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday poured cold water on a $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal struck by the White House and senators of both parties a day earlier, predicting it would not pass Congress after President Biden linked it to a separate multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package. “I think...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Rep. Liz Cheney Introduces Telehealth Bill

On Tuesday, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney introduced the 'Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act of 2021' bill, legislation that would continue to grant Americans access to "critical telehealth technology.'. The bill aims to extend the telehealth policies introduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to continue to allow sick...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Liz Cheney hired security after death threats: report

Rep. Liz Cheney 's campaign (R-Wyo.) spent thousands of dollars on private security this year following death threats in the wake of her decision to back the impeachment of former President Trump and her subsequent removal from House leadership, according to a new report. Cheney's campaign spent $58,000 on security...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Liz Cheney points to the plague of civic illiteracy. So what’s the cure?

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has refused to allow her party the luxury of uncontested lying. A party that still wallows in the “big lie” of a stolen election, offers outlandish and Putin-like conspiracy theories (e.g., blaming the police and not the mob for the results of the Jan. 6 insurrection) and conducts a campaign of slander against the nation’s most esteemed immunologist should not be able to rely on the right-wing echo chamber to blot out inconvenient facts.
Congress & Courtsthebusinesswomanmedia.com

Liz Cheney’s ousting is another blow for freedom of speech

It was deeply disturbing and disappointing to see the May vote by House Republican leadership to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership role — a vote they didn’t even have the courage to take on the record, instead voting anonymously by voice. This move is counterproductive to building...