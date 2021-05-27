Liz Cheney Says Her Reelection Bid Will Be Important Marker for ‘Future of Our Republic’ and the GOP
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the recently-ousted House Republican leader who has taken some sharp criticism – and also some support and praise – for her vocal opposition to former President Donald Trump and his false statements about the 2020 election, told the Wall Street Journal Wednesday that her 2022 re-election bid will be an "important moment" for the Republican party, and the country as a whole.