New Albany, IN

Leaven Bakery opens in New Albany

By BROOKE MCAFEE brooke.mcafee@newsandtribune.com
Posted by 
The Evening News
The Evening News
 3 days ago
NEW ALBANY — Zechariah and Kimberly Maxey both lost their jobs at local restaurants when the pandemic hit last year.

The couple adapted to the unexpected circumstances by starting Leaven Bakery, a home-based business delivering baked goods in the Louisville area.

A year later, they are operating a storefront in New Albany.

Leaven Bakery opened Wednesday at 1515 E. Market St. The newly-renovated space was formerly home to Israel’s Delicias De Mexico Gourmet before the restaurant moved to a different location.

The bakery offers pastries and desserts such as eclairs, fruit tarts, danishes, cupcakes and cookies.

Leaven Bakery also features bread options such as country bread, bagels and ciabatta bread. Zechariah also plans to add croissants and sourdough English muffins to the menu.

The bakery is beginning with a small staff, and they will be focused on quality over quantity, Kimberly said.

The bakery is also a bistro with lunch options such as seared salmon, roasted chicken, steak & frites, caprese salads, chicken salad sandwiches and pasta.

Customers will be able to enjoy breakfast items such as omelets, pancakes and croque-madame sandwiches.

Both Zechariah and Kimberly are professionally-trained chefs who lived in California before moving to Louisville. Zechariah previously worked as a chef at Jack Fry’s in Louisville, and Kimberly worked as a pastry chef at the Brown Hotel in Louisville.

After starting Leaven Bakery’s online business, the couple has carried out about 1,500 deliveries over the past year.

Zechariah said it is exciting to operate their own business.

“It’s liberating for it to be our own place and to be expressive in our own way and do stuff we want to do and not have a standard that’s any less than what we want to put out,” he said.

Kimberly said they have put their life savings into the bakery.

“Our friends and family have been our investors, we’ve been our investors, so it’s just definitely been a family-oriented business,” she said.

The Maxeys have seen a lot of excitement from the community, including the surrounding neighborhood, about the opening of the bakery.

“I tell my friends and family back in California, we literally are the neighborhood bakery,” she said.

Zechariah said if someone had told them five years ago that they would start a bakery from their home in the middle of a pandemic and open a storefront a year later, they would not have believed it.

Kimberly said she is grateful they stayed so busy with their online business that they had to open up a storefront.

“We’re not really worried about not having enough business,” she said. “We’re trying to hire people to work here to sustain the amount of business that’s going to come in. We’re right there with everyone else with the whole shortage of employees.”

The Maxeys did most of the renovation work on the century-old building. Customers can sit at a table or at a bar by the bakery’s open kitchen to enjoy a meal or coffee and pastries.

The bakery is also showcasing work from local artists at the storefront.

Kimberly and Zechariah said they want customers to come to the bakery to “break bread” with friends, family and neighbors.

“There’s been so much hustle and bustle and so much pain and ang￼uish about this last year that we just kind of want to let people know there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, you’re welcome here, no matter what,” Zechariah said.

The bakery’s hours are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and lunch will be from noon to 3 p.m.

