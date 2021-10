Lincoln County Emergency Management is encouraging community members, businesses, and community groups to participate in the 2021 Great Oregon ShakeOut. This event provides a chance for you to practice what you would do during an earthquake – wherever you may be at that time. While the official event takes place on Thursday, October 21 at 10:21 am, you can practice your drop, cover, and hold during the days leading up to or directly after the drill. The important part is to register if you want to participate.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO