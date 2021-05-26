Cancel
FOX 13 viewers help raise $75,000 to give 5,000 children new shoes for summer

By Kelly Ring
fox13news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - Five thousand Bay Area children have new shoes for the summer thanks to Metropolitan Ministries and its $13 for 13 campaign with FOX 13. "It takes a weight off of my shoulders and I don't have stress and anxiety worrying about how I'm going to get them sneakers", said mother Jasmine Robinson.

www.fox13news.com
