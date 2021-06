Both chambers of the state legislature over the weekend passed SB 1059 -- also known as the PROTECT Act. It’s a measure that would end the practice of long-term continuous solitary confinement for most inmates by mandating they be given at least 6 1/2 hours outside the cell each day. The measure would also curtail abusive shackling and strengthen oversight of the Department of Correction. To help persuade Gov. Ned Lamont to sign the bill into law, UConn basketball legend Caron Butler spoke to the legislature Monday. The current Miami Heat assistant coach joined All Things Considered to talk about the issue.