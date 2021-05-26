JSU baseball: Gamecocks place four on All-OVC team
Jacksonville State placed four players on the All-Ohio Valley Conference baseball team, which was released by the league today.
Senior catcher Alex Webb, junior starting pitcher Christian Edwards and senior relief pitcher Corley Woods made first team, while catcher/first baseman Alex Carignan made second team as a utility player.
Webb also made first-team All-OVC in 2019. He posted a .304 batting average and led the team in hits (66), triples (three), home runs (nine) and RBIs (54).
Edwards finished the season with a 2.48 ERA, which was second in the league. His ERA against OVC teams was 2.02, which was tops in the league. He was 5-2 and paced the team with 83 strikeouts. Opposing batters hit only .175 against him.
Woods ranked second in the league in saves with seven. He posted a 2.43 ERA and struck out 32 batters in 33⅓ innings. Opposing batters hit only .183 against him.
Carignan made 16 starts at first base, 15 starts at catcher and six at designated hitter. He was fifth in the league in batting average at .374. He also hit three home runs and accounted for 25 RBIs. Against OVC competition, he hit a league-best .444.
2021 All-OVC Teams and Award Winners
OVC Player of the Year: Trey Sweeney (SS), Eastern Illinois
OVC Pitcher of the Year: Dylan Dodd (LHP), Southeast Missouri
OVC Freshman of the Year: Jackson Feltner (1B), Morehead State
OVC Coach of the Year: Andy Sawyers, Southeast Missouri
ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM
C - Alex Webb, Jacksonville State
1B - Jackson Feltner, Morehead State
2B - Jordan Cozart, Murray State
SS - Trey Sweeney, Eastern Illinois
3B - Logan Jarvis, Belmont
OF - Garrett Spain, Austin Peay
OF - John Behrends, Belmont
OF - Cody Littlejohn, Tennessee Tech
DH - Caleb Upshaw, Eastern Kentucky
UT - Bobby Head, Austin Peay
SP - Dylan Dodd, Southeast Missouri
SP - Christian Edwards, Jacksonville State
SP - Winston Cannon, UT Martin
RP - Corley Woods, Jacksonville State
ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM
C - Ryan Knernschield, Eastern Illinois
1B - Golston Gillespie, Tennessee Tech
2B - Brett Roberts, Tennessee Tech
SS - Tyler Wilber, Southeast Missouri
3B - Bryson Bloomer, Murray State
OF - Brock Anderson, Murray State
OF - Jake Slunder, Murray State
OF - Brett Johnson, SIUE
DH - Brady Bunten, SIUE
UT - Alex Carignan, Jacksonville State
SP - Andy Bean, Belmont
SP - Sam Gardner, Murray State
SP - Cameron Doherty, Eastern Illinois
SP - Darren Williams, Eastern Kentucky
RP - David Hussey, UT Martin
RP - Will Brian, Eastern Kentucky
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
1B - Jackson Feltner, Morehead State
2B - Brett Roberts, Tennessee Tech
LHP - Andy Bean, Belmont
OF - Ryley Preece, Morehead State
LHP - Ty Fisher, Tennessee Tech
OF - Kendal Ewell, Eastern Kentucky
UT/RHP - Jacob Pennington, Murray State
RHP - Drew McIllwain, Austin Peay
RHP - Kyle Miller, Southeast Missouri
RHP - Luke Helton, Morehead State
RHP - Collin Wilma, Southeast Missouri
OF - Wil LaFollette, UT Martin
RHP - Noah Matheny, SIUE
RHP - Jack Wenninger, Murray State
***Note: There are 4 SP's and 2 RP's on the second-team and 14 All-Freshmen due to ties in voting.