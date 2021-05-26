Cancel
Jacksonville, AL

JSU baseball: Gamecocks place four on All-OVC team

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 7 days ago
Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State placed four players on the All-Ohio Valley Conference baseball team, which was released by the league today.

Senior catcher Alex Webb, junior starting pitcher Christian Edwards and senior relief pitcher Corley Woods made first team, while catcher/first baseman Alex Carignan made second team as a utility player.

Webb also made first-team All-OVC in 2019. He posted a .304 batting average and led the team in hits (66), triples (three), home runs (nine) and RBIs (54).

Edwards finished the season with a 2.48 ERA, which was second in the league. His ERA against OVC teams was 2.02, which was tops in the league. He was 5-2 and paced the team with 83 strikeouts. Opposing batters hit only .175 against him.

Woods ranked second in the league in saves with seven. He posted a 2.43 ERA and struck out 32 batters in 33⅓ innings. Opposing batters hit only .183 against him.

Carignan made 16 starts at first base, 15 starts at catcher and six at designated hitter. He was fifth in the league in batting average at .374. He also hit three home runs and accounted for 25 RBIs. Against OVC competition, he hit a league-best .444.

2021 All-OVC Teams and Award Winners

OVC Player of the Year: Trey Sweeney (SS), Eastern Illinois

OVC Pitcher of the Year: Dylan Dodd (LHP), Southeast Missouri

OVC Freshman of the Year: Jackson Feltner (1B), Morehead State

OVC Coach of the Year: Andy Sawyers, Southeast Missouri

ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM

C - Alex Webb, Jacksonville State

1B - Jackson Feltner, Morehead State

2B - Jordan Cozart, Murray State

SS - Trey Sweeney, Eastern Illinois

3B - Logan Jarvis, Belmont

OF - Garrett Spain, Austin Peay

OF - John Behrends, Belmont

OF - Cody Littlejohn, Tennessee Tech

DH - Caleb Upshaw, Eastern Kentucky

UT - Bobby Head, Austin Peay

SP - Dylan Dodd, Southeast Missouri

SP - Christian Edwards, Jacksonville State

SP - Winston Cannon, UT Martin

RP - Corley Woods, Jacksonville State

ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM

C - Ryan Knernschield, Eastern Illinois

1B - Golston Gillespie, Tennessee Tech

2B - Brett Roberts, Tennessee Tech

SS - Tyler Wilber, Southeast Missouri

3B - Bryson Bloomer, Murray State

OF - Brock Anderson, Murray State

OF - Jake Slunder, Murray State

OF - Brett Johnson, SIUE

DH - Brady Bunten, SIUE

UT - Alex Carignan, Jacksonville State

SP - Andy Bean, Belmont

SP - Sam Gardner, Murray State

SP - Cameron Doherty, Eastern Illinois

SP - Darren Williams, Eastern Kentucky

RP - David Hussey, UT Martin

RP - Will Brian, Eastern Kentucky

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

1B - Jackson Feltner, Morehead State

2B - Brett Roberts, Tennessee Tech

LHP - Andy Bean, Belmont

OF - Ryley Preece, Morehead State

LHP - Ty Fisher, Tennessee Tech

OF - Kendal Ewell, Eastern Kentucky

UT/RHP - Jacob Pennington, Murray State

RHP - Drew McIllwain, Austin Peay

RHP - Kyle Miller, Southeast Missouri

RHP - Luke Helton, Morehead State

RHP - Collin Wilma, Southeast Missouri

OF - Wil LaFollette, UT Martin

RHP - Noah Matheny, SIUE

RHP - Jack Wenninger, Murray State

***Note: There are 4 SP's and 2 RP's on the second-team and 14 All-Freshmen due to ties in voting.

