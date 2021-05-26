PlayStation Is Working On A New AI Tool
AI is nothing new in video games. These bots are used to set up enemy hostile characters for players to deal with or companions to give aid towards the main protagonist. However, nothing beats the real-life counterpart where we get competitive PvP and cooperative gameplay. With that said, it looks like Sony is interested in bringing out something a bit more resembling the real deal. Of course, this is just something being worked on and has yet to make its debut in the marketplace.gameranx.com