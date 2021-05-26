Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PlayStation Is Working On A New AI Tool

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI is nothing new in video games. These bots are used to set up enemy hostile characters for players to deal with or companions to give aid towards the main protagonist. However, nothing beats the real-life counterpart where we get competitive PvP and cooperative gameplay. With that said, it looks like Sony is interested in bringing out something a bit more resembling the real deal. Of course, this is just something being worked on and has yet to make its debut in the marketplace.

gameranx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Playstation 5#Gameplay Video#Video Game Characters#Online Video#Ui#The Agents Ai#Tool#Competitive Pvp#Ign#Video Game Media#Cooperative Gameplay#Enemy Hostile Characters#Competitive Enemy Targets#Strategy#Competitive Games#Human Players#Actual Matches#Guides#Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Rust is finally launching on Xbox and PlayStation, new console trailer Drops

Rust is finally available on consoles starting today. Rust, one of the influential early games in the survival crafting genre, spent more than five years in Steam Early Access before finally hitting PC in 2018. And it looked like PC was where the game would stay until earlier this year when it was announced it would be coming to consoles thanks to UK port experts Double Eleven. You can check out a new trailer for Rust Console Edition below.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

I Bought 40,000 Games For The Price Of One New PlayStation 5 Game

Until the start of 2021, I wasn't much for ROMs, and emulators. But as I've made my peace with probably not getting a next-gen (this-gen?) console this year, and have increasingly enjoyed revisiting the video games of my childhood and teenage years, my head's been turned. In February I bought an Anbernic 351P, a Linux-based handheld capable of running everything from 8-bit consoles to the PlayStation, Nintendo 64 and Dreamcast, and I've been having a ball with it. It is so good, I've barely touched my Switch since. And just the other week, I took a chance on something more suited to on-the-TV play.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Sony's New Patent May Enable PlayStation to Detect Your Smile

The patent applications suggest that Sony is planning a system to recognize players' facial expressions and send emotes based on that knowledge. Another idea from the company is to automatically detect when we're not doing well in a game and give us help in the form of video content. SONY'S...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

PlayStation Plus Surprises Subscribers With New Free Game

Few subscriptions in gaming offer better value than PlayStation Plus. Indeed, just for the free monthly titles alone, it’s more than worth the fee. Sure, not every month is a home run, but more often than not, Sony offers up some incredible games for subscribers to grab without having to pay a penny for them.
Video GamesIGN

PlayStation Is Developing AI ‘Agents’ That Will Play Games With You

PlayStation is collaborating with Sony's artificial intelligence department in order to create AI "Agents" that can play games alongside human players. Revealed within Sony's latest corporate strategy meeting documents, the notes explain that "Sony AI, which we established last year, has begun a collaboration with PlayStation that will make game experiences even richer and more enjoyable. By leveraging reinforcement learning, we are developing Game AI Agents that can be a player's in-game opponent or collaboration partner."
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

PlayStation is collaborating with Sony AI to create richer gameplay experiences

Sony AI is collaborating with PlayStation to bring richer gaming experiences in the future as stated in the company’s latest Corporate Strategy Meeting. According to Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida: “Sony AI, which we established last year, has begun a collaboration with PlayStation that will make game experiences even richer and more enjoyable.” This collaboration has led to the development of ‘Game AI Agents’ who according to Yoshida, “can be a player's in-game opponent or collaboration partner.”
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

New PlayStation Statistics Show Rise in Female Gamers

There are more women than ever getting involved in PlayStation gaming, judging by new statistics. It’s evident that gaming has become more diverse over the last few years. Although some would pretend otherwise, gaming is no longer a male-dominated space – both in terms of development and consumption. And while...
Softwarebrafton.com

Does Clearscope Work as an SEO Content Writing Tool?

Hop into my time machine. We’re going back to 2013. Google became smart and content marketing simply stopped working. And when I say “smart”, I mean Google started figuring out the difference between crap content and quality content, among other things. An entire industry of content mills chopped off at...
SoftwareGhacks Technology News

Manage Wireless Networks on Windows with this new Nirsoft tool

ManageWirelessNetworks is a new free and portable tool for Microsoft Windows devices to manage wireless networks (duh!). The new Nirsoft application is provided as an archive that you download, extract and then run on the target machine. The app displays all known wireless network profiles, including ones that you have used in the past but won't be using anymore in the future, in its interface on launch.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PlayStation Fans Aren't Happy with This New Uncharted Movie Picture

The Uncharted movie has gone cold since its COVID enforced delay, but unlike in the old days, we know that the film has been shot and can be fairly confident that it’ll come out. Some fans are already fuming over a new still from Nathan Drake’s silver screen debut, however: it shows Tom Holland as the titular adventurer alongside his mentor, Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan, played here by Mark Wahlberg, of course.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft is killing off one of the best Windows 10 work tools

One of the most useful tools for working in Windows 10 is set to be killed off within the next few weeks, Microsoft has confirmed. The Timeline tool allowed user activity to be synced across multiple Windows 10 devices, meaning users could quickly and easily pick up on one device where they had left off beforehand.
Video Gamespsu.com

Sony Considers Returnal A Successful New IP For PlayStation

Documents from Sony Corporation’s Investor Relations Day have revealed that the hardware manufacturer considers Returnal, the PS5-exclusive title from developer Housemarque, a ‘successful new IP.’. The game was listed under the ‘New Growth Vectors: PlayStation Studios’ heading, which detailed games under the IP Powerhouse category, with both Returnal and Ghost...
Technologyradioworld.com

Podcastle Pushes New Tools

Podcasting is definitely the audio flavor of the times. And to take advantage of that a podcasting services provider, Podcastle, has added to its audio tool chest. According to the company, clients can now edit audio, convert text into podcasts and create usable audio clips from video and other audio sources.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

PlayStation Now Adds The Witcher 3, Sonic Mania, More in June 2021

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced PlayStation Now adds The Witcher 3, Sonic Mania, more this month. PlayStation Now adds The Witcher 3, Sonic Mania, Sonic Forces, Team Sonic Racing, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Slay the Spire, and Car Mechanic Simulator beginning today – June 1st. Here’s a rundown on...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

PlayStation AI bots being made to simulate human gamers

A behind-the-scenes look at a meeting held at Sony showed a new project in the works. Sony AI is working with PlayStation to create “Game AI Agents.” This is the next level beyond in-game enemies and pre-made opponents. This is more like Sony creating artificial gamers that can play with you or against you like they’re real people playing at home on their real PlayStation 5 consoles.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Playstation and EVO Announce Three New Tournaments Leading To EVO 2021

The last year has been a whirlwind for the fighting game community. EVO is the biggest event in their yearly calendar, but EVO 2020 was canceled among a host of challenges. Trying to hold an in person tournament featuring thousands of competitors from all over the world was always going to be impossible during a global pandemic. Initially though EVO 2020 announced a shift to an online format which could have been possible. Even that was put on ice however after allegations of abuse against a minor were made against founder Joey “Mr. Wizard” Cuellar. After major sponsors pulled out, the decision was made to cancel that year’s tournament.
Video Gamesslythergames.com

Biomutant – What is Max Level

For those of you playing the heck out of the open-world RPG Biomutant, you may be wondering, what is the max level? If you race through the main story, you’re barely likely to reach level 20. But if you spend time doing side quests and fighting minibosses, you’re bound to get much higher. And then after finishing the game, you’ve got the new game plus mode to continue grinding.