Apple is set to host its WWDC event on June 7 in which it will unveil iOS 15 alongside a boatload of other updates. While the event is scheduled to take place in just a few weeks, it is never too late to speculate what the next big update will bring. Now, a new iOS 15 concept has emerged that aims to show split-view multitasking, widgets on the lock screen, macOS Big Sur-like icons, and much more.