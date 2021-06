Like every other ‘80s kid, I’d like to know when I’ll finally be getting my own hoverboard. Promises were made. Sort of. That elusive piece of technology was not the only item I imagined I’d be using to zip around during the 21st century though. As a child, I also thought jetpacks would one day be as common as bicycles. Instead, they are the purview of a select few, with little hope they’ll be available at Target anytime soon. That’s probably for the best though, because when people can strap a jet engine onto their back, they make questionable choices. Like see how fast they can go on roller skates.