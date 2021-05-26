Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Summer Staycay

By TAYLOR PROVOST
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

School’s out, temperatures are rising, and the CDC is letting more masks come off, but you’re not alone if you’re still on the fence about traveling anywhere in a world where the pandemic is still very much a thing. Plus, who needs the jet lag? Lucky for us, Fort Worth has never been more equipped to host a staycation to rival any “true” vacation. Even if you’ve treated yourself to a staycation in the past, the area is growing and changing so fast that it’s not hard to put on your tourist hat and see something new. Plus, pretty much every quadrant of the city has a sparkling new or soon-to-open hotel waiting to pamper you and a local attraction waiting to welcome visitors back. Take your pick.

grapevine.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
52K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#All Summer Long#Art Deco#Souvenir#Hotels#Summer Vacation#Vacation Home#Outdoor Games#Fun Home#Home Games#School#Cdc#Stockyards#Biscuit Bar#Sidesaddle Saloon#Second Rodeo Brewing Co#Hotel Drover#West Kitchen Bar#Mule Alley#Texan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Texas Christian University
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Discover DFW: Fort Worth Nature Center

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Visitors to the Fort Worth Nature Center and Wildlife Refuge can be one with nature, without ever having to leave the city limits. It is a unique place that Michael Perez, the Education Manager at the Nature Center, says is a hidden gem for the city.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Baubles On, Bottoms Up

When it comes to green juice you're a work in progress—but you've got drinking pink down pat. In celebration of National Rosé Day THIS Saturday, June 12, we're serving pretty bottles of Dallas-based. at our private party at Kendra Scott. Made with grapes grown near Saint Tropez, fermented in Provence...
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Summer Fun at Hawaiian Falls

Produced in partnership with Hawaiian Falls. All opinions are 100% my own. Hawaiian Falls is offering Frisco Mom Life readers discounted season passes all summer. Enter promo code FRISCOMOMLIFE at hfalls.com before adding passes to your online cart. Aloha, y’all! Summer is here and Hawaiian Falls in The Colony is...
MuseumsPosted by
DFW Community News

Wild Adventures on the Jurassic Tour (All Ages)

•11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Join in on a fossil dig, identify tracks on the Dinosaur Trail and. create some Dino Slime to take home! There will be plenty of. dinosaur-themed crafts and a special appearance by the library’s. very own pet dinosaur, Theresa Rex!. • 11:30 a.m.; 1 p.m....
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

THE ULTIMATE SUMMER BEAUTY LIST

Are you looking for that vibrant, dewy summer glow? Here at Highland Park Village, several boutiques offer top-rated products to help you achieve your most desirable summertime skin. We picked a few of our favorite beauty spots where you can get the bright, fresh look you seek. The Conservatory. The...
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

How to Cut a Watermelon

Not sure where to start with these giant red giants? We’re showing you our favorite ways to cut a watermelon – cubes, stars, sticks, and more!. Okay, who among us hasn’t lugged one of these delicious juicy, red giants into our kitchens and then thought “Wow, where do I start?” It’s kinda nice to have a plan before you start wielding a knife around that rolly, wobbly, seriously-so-giant summer treat, you know? And there is so much possibility beyond your standard cube situation!
Sanctuary, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Date Night at the Heard Only Days Away

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore and preserve our priceless environment. The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard at the age of 80. In a time when the rate of expansion of the Metroplex was slower than today, she foresaw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit heardmuseum.org.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dutch Bros Coffee to open location in Plano

Dutch Bros Coffee plans to open a drive-thru location this summer at 750 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. The Plano location is currently being built in the former location of a Taco Bueno restaurant that was recently torn down. With more than 400 locations across 11 states, the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. www.dutchbros.com.
Murphy, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

City to have grand opening for Murphy Activity Center

Murphy leaders will hold a grand opening for Murphy Activity Center, 201 N. Murphy Road, at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12. The renovation of the building was part of the 2017 Capital Bond program. Mayor Scott Bradley will be joined by members of the Murphy City Council and other officials as they cut the ribbon for the remodeled center. The public is invited to be part of the celebration.
AdvocacyPosted by
DFW Community News

Five Ways to Fight Hunger this Summer

This summer, there is the hope that life will look a little more like it did before the pandemic. With more widespread availability of the vaccine and the job market starting a slow recovery, more people will likely be traveling, coming together for gatherings, and starting to enjoy some of the pre-COVID summer activities that were missed last year.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Alex Perry’s Legendary Competitive Spirit: “I Don’t Have Time to be on Cloud Nine.”

Alex Perry is a name brand, a respected professional known for his deep experience and celebrated for numerous successes as a top producer with Allie Beth Allman & Associates. His long list of accomplishments with the brokerage, as well as in the Dallas luxury real estate community, has made him a star. Year-to-date, Perry has already sold an impressive $220 million, which represents a significant new trajectory for one of the area’s leading agents in a red-hot housing market.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Lawns of Dallas Ownership Change Brought Dramatic Growth

“We’re busier than ever,” said Madison Gardner, owner of Lawns of Dallas. The Park Cities-centric business started almost 40 years ago by a young man simply mowing lawns. After venturing into commercial work 15 years ago, the company attracted the attention of entrepreneur and Highland Park native Madison Gardner four...
Fort Worth, TXmeetings-conventions.com

Kimpton Hotel to Open in Fort Worth Next Month

The 226-room Kimpton Harper Hotel will open in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, on June 2. Near the city's iconic Sundance Square, the original building, constructed in 1921, was the headquarters for Farmers and Mechanics Bank; the reimagining of the structure coincides with its 100th anniversary. Designer Cynthia Forchielli of Forchielli...