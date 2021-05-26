Summer Staycay

School’s out, temperatures are rising, and the CDC is letting more masks come off, but you’re not alone if you’re still on the fence about traveling anywhere in a world where the pandemic is still very much a thing. Plus, who needs the jet lag? Lucky for us, Fort Worth has never been more equipped to host a staycation to rival any “true” vacation. Even if you’ve treated yourself to a staycation in the past, the area is growing and changing so fast that it’s not hard to put on your tourist hat and see something new. Plus, pretty much every quadrant of the city has a sparkling new or soon-to-open hotel waiting to pamper you and a local attraction waiting to welcome visitors back. Take your pick.