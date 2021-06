Are you vaccinated against COVID-19? Sign up with the state for your free pass to the NJ State Parks!. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is offering a free State Parks Vax Pass under the new “Vax and Visit” campaign to all New Jersey residents who receive at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccination by July 4, 2021. The State Parks Vax Pass, which will be of the same value as the Annual State Parks Pass, will allow free access to all of New Jersey’s 51 State parks and forest facilities that charge daily walk-in or parking fees through December 31, 2021.