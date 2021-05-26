Obituaries: Medina, Bowman
1st Sergeant Victor Eugene Medina passed November 19, 2020 in Cheyenne Wyoming. Vic was born on March 14, 1942 in Riverton Wyoming to Frank and Alice Medina. Vic was the 5th of 8 children. He was raised on a ranch in Meeteetse, Wyoming where he learned the art and pride of hard work. In a family of 10, Vic learned to take and give orders which suited him well later in life. Vic attended Meeteetse Schools 1-12 and graduated from High School in 1960 with 10 classmates. His class picture captions stated, “It’s in the Dictionary? Well, that’s’ just one man’s opinion”.capcity.news