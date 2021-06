The mother of a two-week-old baby girl who died while sleeping in a Fisher-Price chair has called it “tragic” that it took a year to recall the product that a report has linked to dozens of deaths.Erika Richter said she is finally speaking out so that no parent has to go through what she did after her two-week-old daughter died while using the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper in 2018.Ms Richter appeared at a congressional hearing on Monday following a report which found 50 infant deaths were linked to the sleeper before it was recalled in 2019.Fisher-Price has denied the...