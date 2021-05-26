Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden EPA reverses Trump ‘secret science’ rule

EWG
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – The Environmental Protection Agency today officially reversed the former Trump administration’s controversial “secret science” rule that prevented the agency from relying on the most up-to-date scientific studies when evaluating potential actions around toxic chemicals, air pollution and drinking water contamination. In a statement, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said...

www.ewg.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Pruitt
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Science#Political Scientists#Environmental Science#Biden Epa#Ewg#Www Ewg Org#Scientific Integrity#Federal Court#Scientific Studies#Toxic Chemicals#Disgrace#Industrial Pollution#Authorization#Urgency#Industry#Civic Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
EPA
News Break
Science
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Biden moves to reverse Trump opening of Alaska forest to logging

The Biden administration on Friday began a process to reverse a Trump-era policy that opened vast swaths of the largest U.S. national forest, the Tongass in Alaska, to logging and mining. The move is the latest effort to roll back a land use decision made under then-President Donald Trump, reflecting...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA to reconsider Trump decision not to tighten soot air quality standards

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Thursday that it will reconsider air quality standards for soot that the Trump administration declined to tighten. A statement from the agency said that it would take a second look at the standards for the pollution, also known as particulate matter, because “available scientific evidence and technical information indicate that the current standards may not be adequate to protect public health and welfare.”
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump DoJ secretly seized House Democrats’ data in crackdown on leaks

The US justice department under Donald Trump seized data from the accounts of at least two members of the House of Representatives intelligence committee in 2018 as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks related to the Russia investigation and other national security matters, according to a committee official and two people familiar with the investigation.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA reverses Trump guidance it said weakened 'forever chemicals' regulations

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced a slate of actions aimed at a class of toxic chemicals called PFAS, including the revocation of a Trump-era guidance that it said weakened regulations for the substances. The agency additionally proposed a reporting requirement for manufacturing PFAS chemicals and finalized a rule...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA to revise Trump rollback to water pollution protections

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday officially announced that it plans to revise a Trump-era rule that limited what waters receive federal protections from pollution. In a statement, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the agency, along with the Army, has determined the rule that’s currently in place is “leading...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden EPA to expand scope of waters covered by federal protections

The Biden administration will seek to expand the scope of waters covered by federal protections beyond the Trump administration definition, again throwing water pollution mandates into limbo. “The EPA and Department of the Army have determined that this rule is leading to significant environmental degradation,” Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
NBC News

Biden reverses Trump's effort to ban TikTok, orders broader review of foreign-owned apps

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday revoking a Trump-era order aimed at banning TikTok, the popular video app. Biden's new order instead called for a broad review of foreign-owned applications and directs the Secretary of Commerce, the Director of National Intelligence and other agencies to provide reports to the president on the potential risk such apps pose to personal data and national security risks.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Why Senate Democrats reversed few of Trump's 'midnight rules'

Congressional Democrats made sparing use of a law that allows them to immediately overturn the Trump administration's last-minute flurry of "midnight regulations" — including measures that weakened environmental protections, permitted discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and made it harder for shareholders to hold corporations accountable.
Presidential Electionknoxfocus.com

Biden obviously hates Trump

Today more than ever who you believe depends on what you believe. Did you see President Biden’s address to “Congress”? Neither did I. But I saw headlines and was struck by several things. First, one media source reported that 85% of viewers approved of the speech. I don’t believe that for a second unless 85% of those polled voted for Biden. Even then, after reading reports of those who voted for Biden not approving of his governing to appease the left, the 85% figure becomes more unbelievable. Of course, since the poll results are only of those who viewed the speech, the only way it could be correct is if all those who are appalled by the first 100 days of this presidency opted out of watching. Second, it is evident that this is a doom and gloom president. How else do you explain his insistence on wearing a mask when he has been vaccinated? If Donald Trump had been reelected instead of speaking to a half empty room, the hall would have been packed with every member of Congress, the cabinet, the Supreme Court and a full gallery, all maskless. This would demonstrate to America that if fully vaccinated, we can return to normal. Instead, speaking before a half empty chamber with all wearing masks Biden is telling us that there really is little point in being vaccinated. No wonder there is growing vaccination resistance reinforced by the CDC with its head seemingly incapable of delivering a consistent message and Anthony Fauci now being totally unbelievable.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden administration reverses Trump rollbacks of species protections

The Biden administration said Friday it will revise or reverse a slate of Trump-era actions that rolled back protections for endangered or threatened species. Why it matters: The move to strengthen the Endangered Species Act — credited with the recovery of the bald eagle, humpback whale and grizzly bear, among others — comes amid a worldwide decline in biodiversity, according to United Nations scientists.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Trump to hit ‘timid and corrupt’ Biden on China in rare speech

Donald Trump will hit President Biden hard on China during remarks at the North Carolina Republican state convention tonight, according to leaked excerpts of the speech. “Sadly, the current administration is so timid and corrupt that instead of holding China accountable, the Biden Administration shut down the U.S. government investigation into the origins of the virus shortly after taking office,” former President Trump is expected to say.