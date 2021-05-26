Family Pack To See ‘Spirit Untamed’ In Theaters

Spirit Untamed is the next installment in the Spirit franchise, which also includes the Spirit Riding Free animated series on Netflix. The first Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron film, all the back in 2002, was a major shift in what we’re used to seeing in animated features. Instead of people voicing animals, Matt Damon provided Spirit’s internal thoughts. Not that there’s anything wrong with this but for a film focusing mostly on animals, it was such a change. Anyway, the big shift here is going from the classic form of animation to the all-too-typical CGI animation. It certainly works for the film even if one misses the traditional animation style. Fair warning for people who want to watch the original film: the sound mix on Peacock is terrible.