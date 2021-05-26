Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Family Pack To See ‘Spirit Untamed’ In Theaters

country1025.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the studio that brought you How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks animation presents Spirit Untamed. Rated PG. Beginning June 4th, adventure awaits, only in theaters. For your chance to win a Fandango Code Family Pack and see the film in theaters, enter below!. ★ WATCH MORE...

country1025.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Dreamworks Animation#Adventure#Dreamworks Animation#Pg#Pack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesseattlepi.com

Composing the Empowering Theme of DreamWorks' Animated Feature 'Spirit Untamed'

The new animated feature “Spirit Untamed,” in theaters June 4, celebrates the power and importance of friendships, but at its heart is a theme of fearlessness. Composer Amie Doherty worked alongside director Elaine Bogan to map out the music for the follow-up to the popular 2002 movie “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.” This time the focus is on a new character, 12-year old Lucky (voiced by Isabela Merced), a headstrong girl with a sense of adventure, who learns about her true self when she moves from the Eastern U.S. to the Wild West during the frontier era. Along the way, she forms an unlikely connection with Spirit, a wild mustang.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Spirit Untamed’ Review: A Sweet, Slight Entry in an Unexpectedly Enduring Animated Franchise

When “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” hit theaters in the summer of 2002 — after an out-of-competition premiere at Cannes, no less — the DreamWorks animated adventure didn’t seem necessarily poised to kickstart a sprawling, decades-long franchise. It was mostly well-received, with some critics heralding it as a new classic while others took umbrage with some of its more predictable elements, and it pulled in a very respectful $122 million at the global box office. A mix of computer animation and traditional hand-drawn styles, the tale of a free-spirited Mustang (voiced, and this is true, by Matt Damon) and the Lakota Native American who helps save him offered a classic fable with some forward-thinking ideas, and was also just lovely to look at.
MoviesPosted by
FOX26

Review: Spirit Untamed is pleasant, uplifting animated tale

Elaine Bogan, Ennio Torresan (co-director) Writer: Kristin Hahn, Aury Wallington, Katherine Nolfi, John Fusco. Starring: Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Moore. Genre: Animation, Family. Rated: PG for some adventure action. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Following the death of her mother, a very young Lucky...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: SPIRIT UNTAMED Draws Within the Lines

Galloping ghosts! The enjoyable case of a feature film that isn't as original as I hoped it would be. The film will open in theaters via Dreamworks on June 4, 2021. If it looks like an original feature film, features big stars like an original feature film, and tells its story like an original feature film, it must be an original feature film. Right?
Moviesmetrofamilymagazine.com

Kicking off Summer Movie Season with Spirit Untamed

Yet another step in our shift to post-pandemic life, summer blockbuster season is here! Hollywood had to take a hiatus like many other industries but films are back on the big screen again, just in time to soak up some much need family fun in an air-conditioned setting. Opening in...
MoviesNew York Post

‘Spirit Untamed’ review: Should you see it? Neigh!

Running time: 87 minutes. Rated PG (some adventure action). In theaters. The latest installment in the “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” horse franchise — which has mindbogglingly been in existence for 19 years — is “Spirit Untamed.”. It’s closer to a state fair pony ride than a rousing Western adventure.
Moviessandiegouniontribune.com

Review: ‘Spirit Untamed’ a grounded, sweet film with a moving message

DreamWorks’ computer-animated adventure film, directed by Elaine Bogan, is a spinoff of the 2002 film ‘Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron’. The California Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.
MoviesArkansas Online

'Spirit Untamed': Rare and satisfying reboot

Reboots are the eternal complaint about Hollywood. Had I a magic wand, I'd set a yearlong moratorium on reboots (and sequels). Return to your slush piles and select some original screenplays, damn it. Yet, a few reboots turn out equal or better than the original. The 2012 "Dredd" with Karl...
TV & VideosPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Spirit Untamed’ a heartfelt tween adventure on horseback

The “Spirit” animated universe includes the 2002 film “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” and the Netflix series “Spirit Riding Free,” which debuted in 2017 — but while the new Dreamworks theatrical release “Spirit Untamed” is a spinoff/sequel of those previous chapters, it works just fine as a stand-alone, good old-fashioned Western with a trio of 12-year-old girls as the heroes, and that’s pretty cool, right?
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Spirit Untamed Continues The Adventure

Spirit Untamed is the next installment in the Spirit franchise, which also includes the Spirit Riding Free animated series on Netflix. The first Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron film, all the back in 2002, was a major shift in what we’re used to seeing in animated features. Instead of people voicing animals, Matt Damon provided Spirit’s internal thoughts. Not that there’s anything wrong with this but for a film focusing mostly on animals, it was such a change. Anyway, the big shift here is going from the classic form of animation to the all-too-typical CGI animation. It certainly works for the film even if one misses the traditional animation style. Fair warning for people who want to watch the original film: the sound mix on Peacock is terrible.
TV & Videosyournewsnet.com

Entertainment with Eden: Spirit Untamed, P.S. Burn This Letter Please

Hi I’m Eden Lane and I’ve got your Entertainment Report today. Spirit Untamed is the next chapter from DreamWorks Animation of the story that began with the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron. After moving to a little town, young girl named Lucky Prescott befriends a wild mustang named...
Movies/Film

‘Spirit Untamed’ Review: An Inoffensive but Cheap Rehash of a Story You (and Your Kids) Have Seen Before

Early in the history of DreamWorks Animation, there lay before the upstart studio two paths. On one side, there was the path of pursuing computer-animated stories that often boasted enormously famous celebrities, soundtracks with wall-to-wall pop songs, and pop-culture references to keep adults satisfied. On the other side, there was the path of making stories more in the vein of Disney Animation, hand-drawn tales of adventure and fantasy that hadn’t yet been mined by the standard-bearer of the medium. Just over 20 years ago, when Shrek opened to rave reviews and immense box office, DreamWorks chose the former path, but not before releasing a couple more films that owed more to Disney, including the 2002 hand-drawn animated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.
Comicshorseandrider.com

Love of Horses with the Cast of Spirit Untamed

An epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse, Spirit Untamed is the next chapter in the beloved story from DreamWorks Animation. Stay tuned for The Ride Podcast episode interview with the director,...
MoviesPosted by
DFW Community News

Spirit Untamed: Even Cowgirls Give the Blues

Back in 2002, I saw Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and then more-or-less instantly forgot everything about it except for Bryan Adams singing (which I’d like to forget). Therefore, I was unaware that the movie had spawned a Netflix animated series four years ago. Now the series has been successful enough to greenlight another theatrical film. Big mistake: Despite a few A-list names in the voice cast, Spirit Untamed has no business being in theaters.
Moviesforcarol.com

“Spirit Untamed” Official Trailer

Coming to theaters Friday, June 4, 2021, “Spirit Untamed” looks like a nice family movie. Girl meets horse, girl and horse fall in love, adventures follow. 🙂 A lot better than the violence, horror, and gore now proliferating in the movies. Drive Safe! Never Forget. More animated movies….
MoviesFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with director of new film 'Spirit Untamed'

A headstrong girl longs for a place to belong and in doing so finds a kindred spirit in the form of a wild horse. The latest film to hit theaters is coming this weekend. Gino recently sat down with the director of "Spirit untamed."