Family Pack To See ‘Spirit Untamed’ In Theaters

Early in the history of DreamWorks Animation, there lay before the upstart studio two paths. On one side, there was the path of pursuing computer-animated stories that often boasted enormously famous celebrities, soundtracks with wall-to-wall pop songs, and pop-culture references to keep adults satisfied. On the other side, there was the path of making stories more in the vein of Disney Animation, hand-drawn tales of adventure and fantasy that hadn’t yet been mined by the standard-bearer of the medium. Just over 20 years ago, when Shrek opened to rave reviews and immense box office, DreamWorks chose the former path, but not before releasing a couple more films that owed more to Disney, including the 2002 hand-drawn animated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.