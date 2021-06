The once-cancelled 2021 edition of Download Festival is now set to actually take place, albeit in a revised fashion. The Leicestershire, England mainstay typically welcomes 110,000 alt-rock fans into its home at Donington Park, however, the 2021 iteration will serve as government-backed test event, welcoming a reduced 10,000 attendees. A part of Phase II of the English ministry’s Events Research Program, this new “pilot version” of Download will gauge COVID-19 transmissions at a mass music gathering. Thus, on the weekend of June 4, 10,000 attendees will once again be able to experience maskless, non-socially distanced festival fun.