Boston Calling to Return Memorial Day Weekend 2022

Yes, it’s a whole year away… BUT we are so excited that Boston Calling is officially returning in 2022!. Boston Calling has announced that Rage Against the Machine and the Foo Fighters will headline Boston Calling 2022, taking place at Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston next Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, 2022. Both groups were on the original lineup for the 2020 festival before it was canceled in March 2020 due to the pandemic. They will be joined by more than 60 performers, including a third headliner, which will be announced at a later date.