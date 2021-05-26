Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Boston Calling to Return Memorial Day Weekend 2022

By Danae Pieroni
country1025.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, it’s a whole year away… BUT we are so excited that Boston Calling is officially returning in 2022!. Boston Calling has announced that Rage Against the Machine and the Foo Fighters will headline Boston Calling 2022, taking place at Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston next Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, 2022. Both groups were on the original lineup for the 2020 festival before it was canceled in March 2020 due to the pandemic. They will be joined by more than 60 performers, including a third headliner, which will be announced at a later date.

country1025.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
City
Allston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Boston Calling#Rage Against The Machine#Harvard Athletic Complex#Early Bird 3 Day Tickets#General Admission Tickets#Vip 3 Day Tickets#Platinum 3 Day Tickets#Sale#Official Website#Foofighters#Foo Fighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Black Forest, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

12th Annual MeadowGrass Music Festival returns to Black Forest for Memorial Day weekend

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) -- After almost a year of no large events or festivals, the MeadowGrass Music Festival is returning to the Pikes Peak Region just in time for summer. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it's back this year. The festival runs from Friday to Sunday and The post 12th Annual MeadowGrass Music Festival returns to Black Forest for Memorial Day weekend appeared first on KRDO.
Easton, MDstardem.com

Memorial Day weekend

It was a somewhat rainy and somewhat chilly Memorial Day weekend here on the peninsula. We do hope the weather encourages visitors to the Shore to explore some of the peninsula’s cool and historic places beyond the beaches. St. Michaels, Oxford, Cambridge and Easton all have cool downtowns that are...
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

The Strains of Memorial Day Weekend 2021

It’s time to BBQ with people you haven’t seen in a year, and we’ve got the essentials for those who want to bring something a bit more uplifting to the party than hot dogs. First and most importantly, by reading further into this list you certify that you will support...