Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Can Technology Revive Interest in Baseball?

By RD80s Staff
rediscoverthe80s.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball games enjoyed a surge in popularity in the 1980s, with numerous titles hitting stores during the era. There was no shortage of classics on offer. Major League Baseball was one of the first to grace the market when it landed in September 1980 after being produced by Mattel. The company was able to secure a license from the MLB, although no teams or players appeared in the game. For the period it was a solid product, although looking back it does have a Space Invaders feel to it.

www.rediscoverthe80s.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Baseball Players#Sega Games#Major League Baseball#Major League Gaming#Develop Technology#Competitive Gaming#Modern Technology#Mattel#Champion Baseball#Breakthrough Developers#Altus#Nes#R B I Baseball#Mlbpa#American#Future Baseball#Nba#Intellivision#Baseball Fans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNorthwestern University

Cubs begin to embrace baseball’s technological revolution, but not everyone is convinced

Ian Miller just felt stuck. Drafted in the 14th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by Seattle, Miller was still in the Mariners’ organization at the beginning of 2019 without having spent a day in the major leagues. He had put up solid but unspectacular numbers for Triple-A Tacoma the previous two seasons, and he decided it was time to change things up.
MLBFrankfort Times

Review: 'Cheated' details an shameful chapter in baseball

“Cheated: The Inside Story of the Astros Scandal and the Colorful History of Sign Stealing,” by Andy Martino (Doubleday) Just as Major League Baseball seemed to have emerged from the steroid scandal, revelations of the Houston Astros’ electronic cheating scheme in 2017 and 2018 further sullied baseball’s image.
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Mets' Alonso claims MLB manipulating baseballs to harm FAs

BALTIMORE (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso accused Major League Baseball of manipulating the baseballs to harm the earning potential for star free agents and players eligible for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
MLBWAMU

MLB’S Newest Substance Problem

Major League Baseball’s latest substance problem isn’t steroids. NPR’s Ailsa Chang talks with Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated about this very sticky issue. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
NFLcrowrivermedia.com

Collecting baseballs and life experiences

The genesis of Bill Huhner’s “silly little baseball collection” was in 2008. He was vacationing with his parents in Seattle when they visited Safeco Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners. “And I thought, man, I should get a souvenir just to represent the stadium,” Huhner recalled. “And so,...
MLBPosted by
920 ESPN

‘Absolutely Not': Alonso Slams MLB for Crackdown

"Pete, do you think the MLB is doing the right thing with cracking down on pitchers using sticky substances?" Pete Alonso has spoken, and the Polar Bear has come out against Major League Baseball in their on-going fight against pitchers using substances that help them grip, and spin, a baseball.
MLBUkiah Daily Journal

From the desk of… Navigating baseball’s unwritten rules

Now that the Major League Baseball season is well underway, with fans like me relieved and happy to have our absorbing summer pastime back, spectators returning to the ballpark and interesting playoff races in all six divisions, it’s time for the annual spate of “baseball is doomed” articles presaging the game’s inevitable decline and fall.
Georgia StateNew York Post

Federal judge won’t force MLB All-Star Game to return to Georgia

NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge on Thursday rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to return next month’s All-Star Game to Atlanta. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Carponi ruled against a not-for-profit organization representing small businesses, saying a lawsuit had failed to provide proof that its members have suffered any injuries by the decision to move the game.
MLBKCTV 5

Royals mascot Sluggerrr ranked 10th best in baseball

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Guess what Kansas City? The Royals mascot Sluggerrr ranked number 10 for the most popular mascots in baseball. When it comes to mascots, sports fans either love them or hate them. Play USA recently surveyed 2,000 MLB fans from across the country to ask them...
MLB1075thefan.com

Why a Giant Group of MLB Pitchers are About to be in a Lot of Trouble

Kangaroo court is in session in Major League Baseball. In a game where pitchers literally used to throw spitballs, the crackdown of hurlers using illegal substances to enhance their spin rate (or nastiness of their stuff) is about to begin. The great Tim Kurkjian from ESPN and Baseball Tonight is...
Electronicsnbnews24.com

Technology

A number of years in the past, whereas on a piece journey in Los Angeles, I hailed an Uber for a crosstown journey throughout rush hour. I knew it might be an extended journey, and…. At this time Amazon is turning on Sidewalk, a option to prolong web service between...
MLBchatsports.com

Tomahawk Take Staff 2021 MLB All-Star Picks

Major League Baseball, National League, 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Atlanta Braves, Kris Bryant, Guillermo Heredia. All-Star Game (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Recently MLB released their All-Star Game ballot. This got the contributors here at Tomahawk Take evaluating who we think should be the 2021 All-Star Game starters,...