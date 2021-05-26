Can Technology Revive Interest in Baseball?

Baseball games enjoyed a surge in popularity in the 1980s, with numerous titles hitting stores during the era. There was no shortage of classics on offer. Major League Baseball was one of the first to grace the market when it landed in September 1980 after being produced by Mattel. The company was able to secure a license from the MLB, although no teams or players appeared in the game. For the period it was a solid product, although looking back it does have a Space Invaders feel to it.